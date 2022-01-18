 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Piccolo Pete’s, open for a week, changes hours
New Piccolo Pete’s, open for a week, changes hours

Because of staffing and supply shortages, operating hours are changing at Piccolo Pete’s in downtown Papillion.

It will now be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The change will remain “for the time being,” according to a Facebook post.

Owner Scott Sheehan opened the restaurant on Jan. 6 to enthusiastic crowds. Sheehan is the grandson of Anthony Piccolo, who started the original Piccolo’s restaurant on South 20th Street in the 1930s. It closed in 2015.

See a menu at www.facebook.com/PiccoloPetesRestaurant.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

