New sandwich shop opens in Blackstone District

Get Real Sandwiches is now open at 3901 Farnam St.

It bills itself as “an original craft sandwich shop” with fresh ingredients. It also serves beer, cider, wine and cocktails.

Menu highlights include a roast turkey sandwich with Swiss cheese, greens, apple, pickled onion aioli on sourdough; a veggie sandwich with butternut squash, oyster mushrooms, provolone, caramelized onions and aioli on ciabatta; a roasted beet and orange salad; squash and tomato soups; and sides such as various fries, corn fritters and French onion dip and crostini. It also has a couple of desserts, including bread pudding with animal crackers.

Get Real is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Its website, getrealsandwiches.com, says late night hours are coming.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

