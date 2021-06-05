New spot, same good eats: Taste of Omaha serves up food at Elmwood Park

The sound of live music and the smells of funnel cakes and barbecue wafted through Elmwood Park on Friday as Taste of Omaha kicked off its opening night in a new location.

The three-day festival features more than 40 food and drink vendors and an array of carnival rides near the park’s playground.

In its 24th year, the festival was moved to Elmwood Park until Omaha’s riverfront redevelopment is complete.

David Watkins reflected on the move as he watched his fiancée, Savannah Rietz, ride the merry-go-round with the couple’s 1-year-old son Kahlayl.

The 24-year-old, who has gone to Taste of Omaha festivals for most of his life, misses the view on the riverfront but said he’s excited for his son to experience the festival.

“He won’t get to experience everything yet, but we’ll be back next year and the year after so he can see everything, so he can taste the food,” Watkins said.

Watkins plans to be at all three days of the festival, which runs 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission, concerts and other activities are free.