New spot, same good eats: Taste of Omaha serves up food at Elmwood Park

This year’s battle will feature chef Karl Marsh of Barrel & Vine in Elkhorn and chef Patrick McCracken of Pacific Eating House. The two will face off at 3 p.m.
Guests in the audience will get the chance to taste the chefs’ dishes and choose a favorite.
Farther into the park, set up near the tree line Friday, Taras Serednytsky was readying his food truck for customers.
His truck, Kebobs, Gyros, and Brats (KGB for short), has been serving food at Taste of Omaha for at least a decade.
Serednytsky said this year, he’s excited to be surrounded by nature instead of concrete.
“There’s a huge difference when you walk on the grass versus hot concrete,” he said. “Given this day, almost 100 degrees, concrete wouldn’t help.”
The truck, usually serving up in the Old Market, has stayed busy even as COVID-19 slowed things down over the past year.
It is exciting, Serednytsky said, to see people out and about.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
