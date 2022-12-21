 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No time to cook? These Omaha restaurants open on Christmas and Christmas Eve

  • Updated
If you haven't decided where to eat on Saturday and Sunday, and Grandma's out of town, here are some suggestions:

Now through Christmas Eve

V. Mertz, 1022 Howard St., is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday except Monday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve with a special holiday menu. vmertz.com

Open Christmas Eve

Tavern 180, 203 N. 180th St., is open from 7 a.m. to midnight, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Reservations are limited; call 402-905-0153 to make sure you get a table. tavern180.com

Pacific Eating House, 1130 Sterling Ridge Drive Suite 101, is serving brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can reserve a table at pacific-eatinghouse.com or 531-999-3777. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

A Foreign Taste, 14242 Fort St., is open for brunch from 8 a.m. to noon and for dinner with a special menu from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended. aforeigntaste.com

Early Bird, 3824 Farnam St., 10730 Pacific St. and 7775 Olson Dr. Suite 101, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. earlybirdbrunch.com

Herbe Sainte, 1934 S. 67th St., is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with an added brunch this year. facebook.com/herbesainteomaha

Cascio’s, 1620 S. 10th St., is taking reservations for 4, 4:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. casciossteakhouse.com

Railcar Modern American Kitchen, 1814 N. 144th St., is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. railcaromaha.com

The Corner Kick Street Tacos & Tequila Cantina, 13806 P St., and 681 N. 132nd St., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Maple Street location will be closed. thecornerkickcantina.com

Le Bouillon, 1017 Howard St., is open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged. lebouillonomaha.com

Gorat’s, 4917 Center St., is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. goratsomaha.com

Pitch Pizzeria, 5021 Underwood Ave., 17808 Burke St., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. pitchpizzeria.com

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Bravo Italian Kitchen, 17151 Davenport St., is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. bravoitalian.com

Szechuan Express, 314 N. 114th St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with full service on Christmas Eve; and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout only on Christmas Day. After 3 p.m., only walk-in orders will be accepted. szechuanexpressne.com

Ahi Sushi Ramen and Grill, 12411 West Center Road, is open. The restaurant couldn’t be reached to verify times, but regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. ahisushine.com

A+ Buffet Mongolian Grill, 11426 West Center Road, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. facebook.com/aplusbuffet

Home Team Cookout, 3150 S. 24th Ave., Council Bluffs, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. hometeamcookoutbarandgrill.com

Bogies Bar & Grill West, 14334 U St., is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. both days. facebook.com/BogiesWest.Omaha

Yummy Crab, 7051 Ames Ave., is open from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve; and noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas. yummycrabomaha.com

King Kong, 5250 S. 72nd St., 4409 Dodge St., 3362 S. 13th St., is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas. kingkongrestaurants.com