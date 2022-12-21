No time to cook? These Omaha restaurants open on Christmas and Christmas Eve

What could be better than mixing up one simple cookie dough and ending up with a variety of cookies?

Thumbprint cookies are a tasty holiday tradition that can be enjoyed year-round. And they are simple to make.

Thumbprint Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

⅓ cup sugar

⅓ cup light brown sugar, tightly packed

1 large egg yolk

¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

2⅓ cup all purpose flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup sugar for rolling (optional)

⅓ cup jam or preserves flavor of your choice

Directions

1. Place butter in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until creamy.

2. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, add sugars, and beat, gradually increasing mixer speed to medium-high until ingredients are well-combined (about 30-60 seconds).

3. Add egg yolk and vanilla extract and beat well.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch and salt.

5. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to wet ingredients until completely combined. This dough will seem dry and crumbly. Be sure to pause occasionally to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. If it starts to strain your mixer you can use your hands to finish working the dough together.

6. Scoop cookie dough into balls that are a little larger than 1 tablespoon and roll very well. Rolling dough until there are no cracks or seams will help keep the cookies from cracking when a well is pressed into the center.

7. Roll in granulated sugar (if using) and place on a wax-paper covered plate or cookie sheet. Use your thumb or the rounded back of a measuring teaspoon to gently press an indent in the center of the cookie dough. Repeat until all of the dough has been used.

8. Transfer cookie dough to freezer and chill for 30 minutes.

9. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 375 F.

10. Spoon jam into each thumbprint, filling each indent to the brim. If the jam is too thick, put it in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 5 to 10 seconds — until jam is not hot but easy to stir.

11. Place cookies at least 2 inches apart on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet and bake for 11 minutes or until edges are just beginning to turn golden brown.

12. Allow cookies to cool completely on baking sheet before enjoying.

Variations

Now here is where the fun comes in. This basic dough is only limited by your imagination.

Chocolate Thumbprints

Cut flour to 2 cups and add 1/3 cup cocoa powder.

Lemon Thumbprints

Prepare dough as directed. Press wells into the cookies and bake unfilled. When the cookies are pulled from the oven, use measuring spoon to gently reform wells that may have puffed up during baking. Once cool, place ½ cup powdered sugar in a large plastic bag. Add cookies, a few at a time, shaking to coat. Fill each with lemon curd (recipe follows).

Linzer Thumbprints

Prepare dough as directed. Press wells into the cookies and bake unfilled. When the cookies are pulled from the oven, use measuring spoon to gently reform wells that may have puffed up during baking. Once cool, place ½ cup powdered sugar in a large plastic bag. Add cookies, a few at a time, shaking to coat. Fill each with raspberry preserves. Top with toasted sliced almonds.

Triple Chocolate Thumbprints

Prepare chocolate dough. Roll balls in 2 lightly beaten egg whites, then in 1 cup chocolate jimmies. Bake as directed. Immediately press a chocolate Kiss into each.

Peppermint Thumbprints

Prepare dough as directed, except add ½ teaspoon mint extract with the egg yolks. Roll balls in crushed candy cane. Bake as directed. Immediately place a red or green candy coating disk in the center of each cookie. Bake 1 minute more. If desired, use a toothpick to swirl melted disks slightly.

Sprinkle Stars

Prepare dough as directed. Roll balls in assorted nonpareils. Bake and cool as directed. When the cookies are pulled from the oven, use measuring spoon to gently reform wells that may have puffed up during baking. Cool. Spoon ¾ cup canned or homemade vanilla frosting into a decorating bag fitted with a small star tip. Pipe frosting into each center.

* * *

Ridiculously Easy Microwave Lemon Curd

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

Finely grated zest from 2 lemons

½ cup lemon juice

2 egg yolks

3 large eggs

4 ounces salted butter (1 stick), cut into cubes

Directions

1. In a large microwave-safe bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, egg yolks, lemon juice (and ⅛ teaspoon salt if using unsalted butter) until smooth. Add butter cubes. Microwave on high power for 45 seconds. Remove and stir vigorously with a whisk.

2. Continue to cook 45-second intervals, stirring after each interval. It will take 4-7 minutes, depending on the power of your microwave. Lemon curd is done cooking when it reaches 175 F on an instant-read thermometer.

3. Remove from the microwave and whisk well. Add lemon zest and stir. Allow the curd to cool to room temperature. It will thicken as it cools. Cover and store in the refrigerator.

Notes: If you notice any small lumps in your finished lemon curd, simply push it through a fine-mesh strainer and it will be silky smooth. This lemon curd will keep well in an airtight container for a week to 10 days.

Sources: sugarspunrun.com; thecafesucrefarine.com