Nostalgia feeds new coffee flavors at Scooter’s

The candies you ate as a kid are now the flavors of your drinks at Scooter’s.

The Omaha-based chain recently introduced new summer brews and other refreshers that will remind you of malted milk balls, sour drops, toffee and more.

Here’s the lineup:

Malted Mocha Latte, served hot or cold

Toffee Nut Cold Foam, made with nonfat milk as a topper for iced or blended drinks

Sour Candy Red Bull Infusion, a cold non-coffee drink

Blue Raspberry Red Bull Infusion, a cold non-coffee drink

Two quenchers with green coffee extract — peach mango and strawberry acai — remain on the menu for summer.

See more at scooterscoffee.com/menu.