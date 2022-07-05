Nostalgia feeds new coffee flavors at Scooter’s

The candies you ate as a kid are now the flavors of your drinks at Scooter’s.
The Omaha-based chain recently introduced new summer brews and other refreshers that will remind you of malted milk balls, sour drops, toffee and more.
Here’s the lineup:
Malted Mocha Latte, served hot or cold
Toffee Nut Cold Foam, made with nonfat milk as a topper for iced or blended drinks
Sour Candy Red Bull Infusion, a cold non-coffee drink
Blue Raspberry Red Bull Infusion, a cold non-coffee drink
Two quenchers with green coffee extract — peach mango and strawberry acai — remain on the menu for summer.
See more at scooterscoffee.com/menu.
