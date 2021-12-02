O Christmas Pastry: Christmas tree-shaped puff pastry a colorful holiday side

Foods around the holidays can trend toward the heavy side. If you are looking for a lighter option, this appetizer, made with puff pastry, is a delicate, savory dish to add to your table.

Christmas Tree Puff Pastry

1 standard box puff pastry sheet (2 sheets)

5 tablespoons basil pesto

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

8-10 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

5 tablespoons whipped ricotta cheese

1 egg (for egg wash)

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Roll out 2 sheets of puff pastry.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lay one sheet of puff pastry on top.

4. Spread basil pesto on the first pastry sheet. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over the top.

5. Place the second layer of puff pastry on top of the first.

6. Using a sharp knife or pizza cutter, cut the puff pastry into the shape of a Christmas tree.