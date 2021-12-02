 Skip to main content
O Christmas Pastry: Christmas tree-shaped puff pastry a colorful holiday side
O Christmas Pastry: Christmas tree-shaped puff pastry a colorful holiday side

With the holiday season upon us, people all over the United States are ready to start baking their favorite holiday cookies. But what are some of the favorites?

Foods around the holidays can trend toward the heavy side. If you are looking for a lighter option, this appetizer, made with puff pastry, is a delicate, savory dish to add to your table.

Puff Pastry Christmas Tree Appetizer

Christmas Tree Puff Pastry

1 standard box puff pastry sheet (2 sheets)

5 tablespoons basil pesto

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

8-10 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

5 tablespoons whipped ricotta cheese

1 egg (for egg wash)

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Roll out 2 sheets of puff pastry.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lay one sheet of puff pastry on top.

4. Spread basil pesto on the first pastry sheet. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over the top.

5. Place the second layer of puff pastry on top of the first.

6. Using a sharp knife or pizza cutter, cut the puff pastry into the shape of a Christmas tree.

7. Make horizontal tree branch slices about ¾ inches wide. Don't cut all the way through the tree, leaving about a 1 inch "trunk". Stop about 2 inches from the top of the tree.

8. Using a small star-shaped cookie cutter, cut out a star from the pastry cut away from the tree.

9. Brush entire tree with egg wash (egg with water).

10. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown.

11. Decorate the tree with sliced cherry tomatoes and whipped ricotta cheese.

Optional tree topper: Use a star-shaped cookie cutter, make a cheddar cheese star and set on top of the tree.

Puff Pastry Christmas Tree Appetizer

Adapted from www.food.com

For scraps: www.mylittleitaliankitchen.com/puff-pastry-christmas-trees-ideal-for-parties

