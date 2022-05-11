Oasis Falafel is taking a break until June

The crew at Oasis Falafel of Omaha, 1620 Harney St., needs a break.

So management is closing the restaurant for a month so they can get some rest and relaxation.

“Our crew is small and mighty, but our Energizer Bunny-ness is fading,” they announced on Facebook. “We’re really excited for a busy summer but our bodies and souls need some rest and the restaurant needs repairs.”

The eatery will reopen in June. If you can’t wait until then, you can find Oasis products in Omaha grocery stores and coffee shops.

