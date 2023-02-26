Butterscotch is a flavor that transports me back to childhood. There were always butterscotch hard candies tucked away in grandma’s purse. And we always had the ingredients on hand to whip up a batch of butterscotch no-bake cookies.

If you are like me and every now and again get a craving for nostalgia, these Oatmeal Scotchies fit the bill. They are a soft, chewy oatmeal cookie loaded with butterscotch chips.

For a thicker, chewier cookie, makes sure you chill the dough before baking and keep it chilled between batches. Cold butter helps prevent the cookies from spreading. And once they do come out of the oven, try pressing a few more butterscotch morsels into the tops (this is only for looks, but extra butterscotch never hurts).

Oatmeal Scotchies

Makes 24 cookies

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 tablespoon unsulphured or dark molasses

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 cups old-fashioned whole rolled oats

2 cups butterscotch morsels, plus extra for optional topping

1. Whisk the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar together on medium-high speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, molasses and vanilla and beat on high speed until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape the sides and the bottom of the bowl and beat again as needed to combine.

3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix on low until combined. With the mixer running on low speed, add in the oats and butterscotch morsels. Dough will be thick and sticky. Cover and chill the dough for at least 45 minutes in the refrigerator (and up to 4 days). If chilling for longer than a few hours, allow to sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes before scooping and baking because the dough will be quite hard.

4. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

5. Scoop cookie dough, about 3 tablespoons of dough per cookie, and place 4 inches apart on the baking sheets. Bake for 13 to 14 minutes or until lightly browned on the sides. Don’t be tempted to overbake — the centers will look very soft.

6. Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. While the cookies are still warm, press a few more butterscotch morsels into the tops (this is only for looks, but extra butterscotch never hurts).

7. Cookies stay fresh in a sealed tupperware at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com