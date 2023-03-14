St. Patrick’s Day is on a Friday this year, which should kick up the revelry at least a notch or two.

In other good news, Archbishop George Lucas gave Catholics in the Omaha archdiocese a one-day dispensation from their obligation to eat meatless meals on Fridays during Lent.

So fly free at one of the many local restaurants celebrating the holiday, but remember to appoint a designated driver. Or get an Uber to make everybody happy.

Here are some suggested destinations:

Cunningham’s Pub & Grill, 10904 West Dodge Road, has a special St. Patrick’s Day menu that includes Guinness-braised beef stew, corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, fish and chips, Reuben sandwiches and much more. Irish ales also are on the menu. It opens at 10:30 a.m. cunninghamspubandgrill.com

Red Lion Lounge, 3802 Farnam St., is having an Irish whiskey tasting on Thursday (the day before St. Patrick’s Day) featuring bottles of Redbreast, Green Spot, Yellow Spot and McConnell’s and one surprise bottle. The $40 event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. redlionlounge.com

Waterfall Lounge, 10208 S. 168th Ave., is serving a corned beef and cabbage dinner on St. Patrick’s Day for $12.95. Drink specials also will be available. thewaterfalllounge.com

Curry in a Hurry, 8303 Maple St., is offering a corned beef and cabbage dinner for pre-order. The meal includes corned beef braised in Guinness beer in a house blend of spices, with carrots and Yukon gold potatoes. It comes with a side of house-made mustard sauce, masala chips and a fountain drink. Call 531-999-3359 to order.

Bearded Brewer Artisan Ales, 18039 R Plaza Suite 108, is having a St. Patrick’s Day celebration from noon to 10 p.m. Friday. Pulled BBQ Omaha will be serving Reuben sandwiches. Irish stout, Green Satchel and other beers and beverages will be available. beardedbreweraa.com

Master’s Hand, Tekamah, Nebraska, is having a Leprechaun Feast through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The menu will feature Reuben sandwiches, Rachel sandwiches, a German Reuben sandwich, ham and swiss on rye and Pot of Gold chicken salad, plus Irish stew, Irish potato soup and Leprechaun Brew. Several desserts also will be available. mastershandcandles.com

Burdock + Bitters, 222 N. 10th St. in the Omaha Marriott Hotel, will have a St. Patrick’s Day Irish whiskey tasting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for $45 per person. Four varieties of whiskey will be served along with corned beef and cabbage sliders, colcannon croquettes and Irish potato candy. omahamarriottevents.com

Czech Inn, 1406 S. 13th St., opens at noon and will have drink specials such as $5 Guinness and Jamison, $4 Tullamore Dew and Bushmills and $5.50 Irish mules. There will also be prizes and giveaways. facebook.com/CzechInnBar

Brazen Head Irish Pub, 319 N. 78th St., opens at 6 a.m. and serves $10 meals through 8 p.m. Menu includes an Irish breakfast, corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips and Guinness brats. There will be a heated tent and $6 beers, mixed drinks and specialty shots. Live music by Jerome Brich will be from noon to 3 p.m. and Ellis Island from 5 to 10 p.m. brazenheadpub.com

Geno’s Bar & Grill, 3821 N. 167th Court, will open at 10:30 a.m. and the kitchen will be open from lunch. Happy hour specials during its St. Patrick’s Day Madness celebration will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. genosbar.com

Dan & Jami’s Railway Bar and Grill, 115 S. 12th St., Council Bluffs, is serving corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, rye bread and Mulligan stew for $14.99. Bottles of Guinness beer are $2.50. railwaycb.com

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth in Council Bluffs, is having a St. Patrick’s Day Pop-Up Restaurant featuring food from Chef on the Block, veg.edible and Kirbkakes Bakery & Pastry from 5 to 9 p.m. Menu items include Guinness beef stew, corned beef grilled cheese sandwich, tofu fish dinner and mint chocolate swirl cheesecake. paceartsiowa.com

Clancy’s Pub, 2905 S. 168th St., opens at 6 a.m. serving Irish coffee and green bagels and donuts while supplies last. Corned beef and cabbage will also be available. Live music will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until midnight. The pub will also operate a tent at the Office West Lounge, 1266 S. 119th Court, with live music through 9 p.m. Warm corned beef sandwiches and Irish stew will be served while supplies last. clancyspubomaha.com

If you know of a bar or restaurant party that’s not on this list, send an email with information to freeman@owh.com.