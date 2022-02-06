 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha-area restaurants getting ready for Valentine's Day
Omaha-area restaurants getting ready for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it, and Omaha restaurants are ready with special meals and events. It pays to make reservations early.

Feeding Royals, a private chef service, has Valentine’s kits to-go for dinner at home. The $150 kit for two includes charcuterie in jars, either Cajun pasta or classic carbonara entrees and a beignet flight or cheesecake for dessert. Pickup or delivery are Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Preorder by emailing feedingroyals@gmail.com or Facebook private message at facebook.com/FeedingRoyals

Market Basket, 2501 S. 90th St., is having a Very Valentine Cabaret with singer Camille Metoyer Moten and her trio on Saturday. For $75 per person, you get dinner and a show from 6 to 10 p.m. The dinner will include appetizers, your choice of entree and dessert. marketbasket.com

Table Grace Cafe, 1611½ Farnam St., is offering a special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. It’s also a Matching Monday: Donations made at the cafe or online at nhbs.cc/paypal will be matched up to $500 by a church-based giving circle. tablecgracecafe.com

Kristin’s Kitchen, a home meal service, is offering a private dining experience for the holiday. You can choose from three meals: A crab boil for two for $100; New York strip steaks for two for $125; and Tuscan Salmon and Shrimp for two for $90. They come with wine, sides and sweets. Call 712-318-2080 to order. facebook.com/KristenInDaKitchen

Moran’s Grill, 230 W. Lincoln St., Papillion, is taking orders for heart-shaped boxes of wings and tacos, with boxed chocolates and roses. Order at 402-677-1132. Supplies are limited. moransgrill.com

Lula B’s Breakfast, Brunch & Bar, 902 Dodge St., Suite 101, is having a Valentine’s Day tequila dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Tequila expert Kari Korenchen will be on hand and Chef Joe Becerra and family are creating a five-course meal. lulabsomaha.com

Grapes + Gouda will deliver Valentine’s date night charcuterie trays: small (feeds two to four) for $40; medium (feeds six to eight) for $70; and large (feeds 10 to 12) for $100. Order from Kayla Ross at 469-245-7858. She’ll also make custom trays. facebook.com/grapeandgouda

Tilley’s Stick Burner BBQ will be making deliveries of its barbecue and chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day (and the Super Bowl the day before.) Items include a family pack to make your own Frito Pie at home. You need to spend a minimum of $100 for delivery, but it’s free within 25 miles of downtown Omaha. More info at tilleys-stick-burner-bbq.business.site or facebook.com/tilleysstickburnerbbq

eCreamery, 5001 Underwood St., and 763 N. 114th St., is selling Valentine’s Day cookie decorating kits for $15. They include four heart-shaped cookies, three colors of buttercream frosting and sprinkles. Pick up at either location. ecreamery.com

Chinchorro Boricua, a Caribbean bistro, will have a Valentine’s dinner prepared by chef Elie Berchal at Over Easy restaurant near 168th and Q Streets. The event is Feb. 11 and 12, and seatings are at 5 and 7 p.m. For reservations, call 402-215-1375 or email elieberchal@gmail.com

If your restaurant has a Valentine’s special, or you know of one that does, email freeman@owh.com.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

