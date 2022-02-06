Omaha-area restaurants getting ready for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it, and Omaha restaurants are ready with special meals and events. It pays to make reservations early.

Feeding Royals, a private chef service, has Valentine’s kits to-go for dinner at home. The $150 kit for two includes charcuterie in jars, either Cajun pasta or classic carbonara entrees and a beignet flight or cheesecake for dessert. Pickup or delivery are Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Preorder by emailing feedingroyals@gmail.com or Facebook private message at facebook.com/FeedingRoyals

Market Basket, 2501 S. 90th St., is having a Very Valentine Cabaret with singer Camille Metoyer Moten and her trio on Saturday. For $75 per person, you get dinner and a show from 6 to 10 p.m. The dinner will include appetizers, your choice of entree and dessert. marketbasket.com