Omaha area restaurants have November events to help nonprofits

Amid facing pandemic challenges, some local restaurants are sponsoring events to help nonprofit organizations this month.
The details:
Block 16 near 16th and Farnam Streets is in the middle of its Ten Days of Giving drive to celebrate its 10th anniversary, which happens to fall in National Philanthropy Month.
The restaurant, which serves locally sourced and innovative street food, is highlighting a local nonprofit organization each day on its website and is collecting “wish list” items for each.
So far, the honorees have been Table Grace Cafe, a restaurant with a “pay-as-you-can” policy that’s next door to Block 16; OneWorld Community Health Centers, and the ProStart National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.
The remaining nonprofits:
>> Women’s Fund of Omaha
>> Another Step Counseling
>> Omaha Permaculture
>> Apex Youth Services
>> The Union for Contemporary Arts
>> Bethlehem House
>> No More Empty Pots
Owners Paul and Jessica Urban say they will accept items for each nonprofit through November.
For info on the nonprofits and their needs, visit block16omaha.com/10daysofgiving
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe locations in the Omaha area are having a fundraiser for Youth Emergency Services.
Throughout November, patrons at each of the five Omaha stores can add a dollar to their meal purchase as a donation to the nonprofit agency, which helps homeless young people.
Each donor will get a coupon for a free item to use in the future.
Alex Harrington, owner of Pickleman’s franchises in Omaha and Lincoln, says the cause is important to him. He has helped, mentored and hired youths who have struggled.
For info on Pickleman’s in the area, visit picklemans.com. To learn more about Youth Emergency Services, go to yesomaha.org
Kolache Factory will give veterans and active-duty personnel breakfast on Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.
All those who have been in the armed forces can come in for a kolache and a cup of coffee on the house. The restaurant serves a variety of sweet and savory kolaches, including fruit and meat versions.
November’s kolache is Turkey and Dressing.
Omaha has Kolache Factories at 84th and F Streets and 123rd Street and West Maple Road.
