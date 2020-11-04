Omaha area restaurants have November events to help nonprofits

For info on the nonprofits and their needs, visit block16omaha.com/10daysofgiving

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe locations in the Omaha area are having a fundraiser for Youth Emergency Services.

Throughout November, patrons at each of the five Omaha stores can add a dollar to their meal purchase as a donation to the nonprofit agency, which helps homeless young people.

Each donor will get a coupon for a free item to use in the future.

Alex Harrington, owner of Pickleman’s franchises in Omaha and Lincoln, says the cause is important to him. He has helped, mentored and hired youths who have struggled.

For info on Pickleman’s in the area, visit picklemans.com. To learn more about Youth Emergency Services, go to yesomaha.org

Kolache Factory will give veterans and active-duty personnel breakfast on Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.