Omaha area restaurants offering free food, specials for Veteran's Day

Texas Roadhouse will distribute vouchers for a free meal in their parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to veterans and active-duty military with valid identification. Recipients can redeem the vouchers when the restaurants open for dinner through May 30, 2022. For area locations, go to texasroadhouse.com.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will give veterans and current military personnel a card entitling them to a free original double combo meal. The card will be valid through Nov. 30. Metro area locations at freddysusa.com.

GI Forum, 2022 N St., will give veterans with ID two free tacos with sides of beans and rice. The restaurant will also have a flag ceremony at 11 a.m. giforumomaha.org

Applebee’s is offering a complimentary entree from a special menu to all active military personnel, veterans, reserves and National Guard members. In addition, they will get a $5 gift card to redeem to dine in or get takeout or delivery on a separate day. More info and area locations at applebees,com.