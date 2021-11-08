Omaha area restaurants offering free food, specials for Veteran's Day

Several Omaha area restaurants and coffee shops are offering specials to current and former military personnel on Thursday in honor of Veterans Day.
Porky Butts BBQ, 15475 Ruggles St., will give a free sandwich and side dish to all veterans, active duty personnel, National Guard members and reservists. Visit porkybuttsbbq.com for a menu.
Scooter’s Coffee locations will give veterans a free drink of any size if they present a military identification card. The chain has numerous outlets in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area. See the drink lineup and find the closest store at scooterscoffee.com.
Fazoli’s is offering a free spaghetti meal with meat sauce or marinara to veterans. To learn about the Omaha area’s five locations, visit fazolis.com
Bonefish Grill, 120 Regency Parkway, offers all military personnel, veterans and first responders a 10% Heroes Discount all day, every day with a valid ID. bonefishgrill.com
Ono Pinay Kitchen, 2221 Madison St., Bellevue, will give military personnel and veterans with proof of service a free mini Loco Moco from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. onopinaykitchen.wixsite.com/main.
Texas Roadhouse will distribute vouchers for a free meal in their parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to veterans and active-duty military with valid identification. Recipients can redeem the vouchers when the restaurants open for dinner through May 30, 2022. For area locations, go to texasroadhouse.com.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will give veterans and current military personnel a card entitling them to a free original double combo meal. The card will be valid through Nov. 30. Metro area locations at freddysusa.com.
GI Forum, 2022 N St., will give veterans with ID two free tacos with sides of beans and rice. The restaurant will also have a flag ceremony at 11 a.m. giforumomaha.org
Applebee’s is offering a complimentary entree from a special menu to all active military personnel, veterans, reserves and National Guard members. In addition, they will get a $5 gift card to redeem to dine in or get takeout or delivery on a separate day. More info and area locations at applebees,com.
Golden Corral is having Military Appreciation Night on Veteran’s Day, with a free “thank you” meal for active military personnel and veterans. The meal will be offered from 5 p.m. to close. Visit goldencorral.com for Omaha-area restaurants.
Krispy Kreme will serve free coffee and the donut of your choice to all veterans with an ID. Locations at krispykreme.com.
Kolache Factory, 4105 S. 84th St., 12321 West Maple Road, will give veterans and active duty personnel a free kolache and coffee for breakfast from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must have a government-issued military ID. kolachefactory.com
*Know of a restaurant offering a special for veterans this week that is not on this list? Let us know! Email freeman@owh.com.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267