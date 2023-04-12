These Omaha-area restaurants opened — or will open — in 2023:
Mio Italiano, 3001 S. 32nd St.
Goose 120, 12051 Blondo St.
Cibo Vino, 1101 Jackson St.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, 335 N. Saddle Creek Road
Pine and Black Bistro, 248 Olson Drive, Papillion
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 12405 West Center Road
Isla del Mar, 2502 S. 133rd Plaza, Suite 105
Backyard Elotes, 16827 Q St.
Lyle’s Pizzeria, 5213 Leavenworth St.
Wilby’s Comfort 2.0, 1449 Papillion Drive, Suite 103, Papillon
Milano’s Italian Restaurant, 209 23rd St, Plattsmouth
People are also reading…
The Mill Coffee & Tea, 3105 Leavenworth St.
Maple 88 Mexican Kitchen, 2822 N. 88th St.
Cup & Cone, 15420 S. Second St., Bennington
Clean Juice, 10319 Pacific St.
The Grind Coffeehouse, 1013 S. 192nd St., Elkhorn
Dave’s Cakes of Omaha, 14236 U St.
The Coffee Society, 10748 Virginia Plaza, La Vista
Ika San Ramen and Izakaya, 17305 Davenport St. # 106 in Village Pointe
Coneflower Creamery Millwork, 1241 Millwork Ave.
If you know about restaurants that should be included on either list, e-mail freeman@owh.com.
Omaha's Great Grub: Check out where to find tasty dishes in the metro area
So given all the elements you must consider, it’s also no piece of cake to choose the perfect apple pie from several contenders.
We found six burgers we would all eat again in a heartbeat. But a few stood out. We had each had our reasons: The aioli. The caramelized onions. The barbecue sauce. The raisin jam. Even the fries.
The debate was robust, but the team agreed that you can find several slices of good carrot cake in the Omaha area.
We all were looking for pies that closely followed the traditional Margherita definition: A Neapolitan pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, salt and olive oil.
Each of the seven Omaha bread puddings we tried had its own spin on texture, style, ingredients and authenticity, but there wasn’t a clunker in the bunch.
Helen's Caesar Salad at Railcar Modern American Kitchen has a house-made dressing that hits all the right notes. Owner Jared Clarke created the salad for his ailing Aunt Helen.
Chili purists and innovators debate everything from consistency to ingredients and more. We figured we would get blowback from chili connoisseurs, but we didn't imagine the pain we'd feel at Nettie’s.
Welcome to Omaha’s Great Grub, a series where we venture out to try some of the best dishes the Omaha area has to offer. Our first edition features five local breakfast burrito options.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267