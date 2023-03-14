One of Omaha’s first shops to primarily feature cupcakes — if not the first — has closed.

The owners of Cupcake Island, 1314 S. 119th St., posted on Facebook last week that they were going out of business.

“Like so many others, staffing issues and rising costs have made it impossible for us to continue,” they said. “It has been such a joy and a privilege to be part of your celebrations over the years, and so many of you have become like family.”

They also made cakes and wedding cakes for pre-order.

Ed LeFebrve and Shirley Neary founded Cupcake Island in 2006. When Ed retired in 2018, sisters Melany Dean and Crystal Ryczko acquired the business.

