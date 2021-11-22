 Skip to main content
Omaha Bakery employees receive $2,000 tip from customer who spent $5
A customer at the Omaha Bakery's Bellevue location left a $2,000 tip on a $5 purchase on Friday.

 MICHELLE KAISER

Employees at the Omaha Bakery's Bellevue location typically share between $1,500 and $1,800 in tips over a two-week period, owner Michelle Kaiser said. 

On Friday, one customer gave more than that with a signature for a $5 pastry.

When stunned employees saw $2,000 on the receipt's tip line, the man was already gone. They called Kaiser, who had left for the day, and she shared their shock.

"I thought it was a mistake," she said. She wondered if he had forgotten a decimal point.

"I thought maybe it was $2 or even $20, but never in a million years did I think it was $2,000," she said. 

She reached out to the man, who wants to be known only as Nicholas, but didn't reach him right away. He called the next morning and told the manager on duty that he hadn't made an error. 

Now Christmas shopping — or bill paying — will be less stressful for 11 hourly workers (including some single parents), who will share the unexpected gift. None of the money will go to Kaiser or store managers, she said.

"It really will make a huge impact on a lot of people's lives," Kaiser said.

Hourly workers at the Omaha Bakery's Bellevue location will share the $2,000 tip.

The generous customer told Kaiser that he paid for the tip with inheritance funds from his grandfather. He saw the staff working hard, she said, and was impressed with their customer service skills.

"He said there was so much negativity today and so many bad things going on that he wanted to make a difference," Kaiser said. "He wanted to make people feel appreciated and show that he saw them."

