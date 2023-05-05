Organizers of a Sunday event at the Miller Park Pavilion in North Omaha are offering free meals to homeless people and those in need from noon to 4 p.m.

Jacqueline Robbins of Rib Shack Smoke House, one of the planners, said members of “Omaha’s barbecue family” will prepare the food for “4 the Love of BBQ” at the park near 28th and Redick Streets.

“This is a big deal,” she said. “Barbecue restaurants in Omaha are coming together to serve the community that supports them, and May just happens to be National BBQ Month.”

Participating barbecue providers include the Rib Shack, Wayne’s New Skoo BBQ, Pulled BBQ Omaha, Porky Butts, BBQ Brothers Mobile, Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering, Mr. Smoke Signal (Andre Lewis), The Pit BBQ Lounge, Smoking Jay’s BBQ and BBQ Brothers.

The event also will feature William King of 95.7 the Boss as a live host and DJ and host Houston Alexander.

There will be face-painting for kids, free eye exams provided by the Omaha Marketing Group and resources from community agencies and organizations such as the Open Door Mission, the North Omaha Community Partnership, the Omaha chapter of the American Red Cross, Omaha Black Firefighters and Omaha Police.