Omaha breakfast options for your mornings, lunch or dinner

As Ron Swanson from "Parks and Recreation" once asked: "Why does anybody in the world ever eat anything but breakfast food?"

Sometimes you just want breakfast for lunch. And dinner. It’s like comfort on a plate.

You can carry out your breakfast cravings from several Omaha locations. Some are open into the evening and some aren’t, so be sure to check before you go.

And remember, breakfast also works first thing in the morning.

Summer Kitchen, 12010 Giles Road, 1130 Sterling Ridge Drive. No matter what breakfast food you want, you will probably find it here. Belgian waffles, a wide variety of omelets, even raisin bread French toast. The portions are hearty: Not long ago, I got a Denver potato casserole with a scrambled egg on top at the Sterling Ridge drive-thru, and it was enough for two days. And the muffins are a marvel. Check out the menu at summerkitchen.net/menu.