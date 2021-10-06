 Skip to main content
Omaha breakfast options for your mornings, lunch or dinner
Omaha breakfast options for your mornings, lunch or dinner

The Nashville hot waffle at Jojo's Diner is a take on chicken and waffles with peach marmalade and crème fraîche.

A study has found that eating chocolate in the morning can actually help people burn fat and lower blood sugar levels.

As Ron Swanson from "Parks and Recreation" once asked: "Why does anybody in the world ever eat anything but breakfast food?"

Sometimes you just want breakfast for lunch. And dinner. It’s like comfort on a plate.

You can carry out your breakfast cravings from several Omaha locations. Some are open into the evening and some aren’t, so be sure to check before you go.

And remember, breakfast also works first thing in the morning.

Summer Kitchen, 12010 Giles Road, 1130 Sterling Ridge Drive. No matter what breakfast food you want, you will probably find it here. Belgian waffles, a wide variety of omelets, even raisin bread French toast. The portions are hearty: Not long ago, I got a Denver potato casserole with a scrambled egg on top at the Sterling Ridge drive-thru, and it was enough for two days. And the muffins are a marvel. Check out the menu at summerkitchen.net/menu.

Jojo’s Diner, 6118 Military Ave. I was hooked when I saw the Nashville hot waffle on the menu. Chicken and waffles are one of my go-tos, and this one sounds heavenly with the addition of peach marmalade and crème fraîche along with maple syrup. There’s also Eggs Bueno-dict, with jamón (Spanish dry-cured ham) and cilantro, for those who like poached eggs. And that’s just the beginning. Check it out at jojosomaha.com.

Vidlak’s Brookside Cafe, 15668 West Center Road. Not only is there a bacon cheeseburger omelet here, it’s served with silver dollar pancakes, a favorite from my childhood. There are also old fashioned favorites like chicken fried steak with eggs and hash browns, and the Steak and Stack, a New York strip steak with two German potato pancakes, eggs and toast or silver dollar pancakes. See the menu at vidlaksbrooksidecafe.com.

The Bird Cage at Early Bird has two slices of French toast with two fried eggs in the middle and a side of hash browns.

Early Bird, 7705 Olson Drive, 3824 Farnam St. I come here for the corned beef hash, with green peppers and onions and topped with hollandaise sauce. And even though it has hash browns, I usually can’t resist an order of Hash Holes, smoked gouda-and-potato croquettes with sriracha ketchup and queso for dipping. That’s just two delights from a diverse menu. See the menu at earlybirdbrunch.com.

Hand-breaded chicken fried steak with hash browns and an egg at Shirley’s Diner.

Shirley’s Diner, 13838 R Plaza. This mom-and-pop place serves dishes such as fried chicken biscuit, with sriracha-spiked honey and pickles, and banana nut oatmeal topped with brown sugar. Shirley’s also has extensive lunch and dinner menus. See more at shirleysdiner.com.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

