David Utterback, owner of Yoshitomo and Koji in Omaha, is a finalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest.
He is Omaha's first-ever finalist for a James Beard Award, though several local chefs have made the semifinal round in past years. Other Omaha semifinalists this year were Paul and Jessica Urban at Block 16 for best chef in the Midwest and Kane Adkisson of kanõ in the emerging chef category.
Other finalists in Utterback's category, announced Wednesday, are: Sanaa Abourezk of Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Gregory León of Amilinda in Milwaukee; Francisco Mangano of Osteria Papavero in Madison, Wisconsin; Iranu Nagano and Andrew Kroeger of Fairchild, also in Madison.
The Midwest region is Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North and South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The awards ceremony will be June 5 in Chicago.
The James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts and other elements of the food and hospitality industry. More than 800 culinary professionals, including former award winners, choose the winners.
