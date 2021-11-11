Omaha chefs, restaurants want to make your Thanksgiving easy

Johnny’s Cafe, 4702 S. 24th St., is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving with a special menu. You also can get a full dinner to go with pickup on Nov. 24. Reservations: 402-731-4774. Menu: johnnyscafe.com

Flemings, 140 Regency Parkway, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. A three-course Thanksgiving menu and the regular dinner menu will be available. Reservations: flemingssteakhouse.com

B’s Bones & Sauce is offering smoked and fried turkey, smoked ham and smoked prime rib for Thanksgiving and Christmas. bsbonesandsauce.com

Elegant Edge Events is offering Thanksgiving meals for $13 per person for one entree and $17.50 for two entrees. Sides are available separately. Orders due by 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. Reservations: 402-871-5708. Menu: elegantedgeomaha.com