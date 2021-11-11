Omaha chefs, restaurants want to make your Thanksgiving easy

If you’re not into cooking your own giant Thanksgiving feast, plenty of chefs are ready to help you out, either by offering a dine-in meal or providing a takeout turkey and fixings. Here are some options; if you have a suggestion, email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com.
The View at Mahoney, 28500 W. Park Highway, Ashland, Nebraska (in Mahoney State Park) will serve a buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservation: 402-944-2882 or private message on Facebook
Timber Wood Fire Bistro, 8702 Pacific St., has a to-go turkey dinner for $20 a person. Pickup is Nov. 24. timberomaha.com
Railcar Modern American Kitchen, 1814 N. 144th St., has a to-go turkey dinner for $20 a person. Pickup is Nov. 24. railcaromaha.com
Big Mama’s Kitchen, 2112 N. 30th St., is offering everything you need for a Thanksgiving meal. Pickup is Nov. 23 and 24. Order at bigmamaskitchen.com
A Casserole to Go, 5520 Miller Ave., has a $60 dinner for four. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24. acasseroletogo.com
Johnny’s Cafe, 4702 S. 24th St., is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving with a special menu. You also can get a full dinner to go with pickup on Nov. 24. Reservations: 402-731-4774. Menu: johnnyscafe.com
Flemings, 140 Regency Parkway, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. A three-course Thanksgiving menu and the regular dinner menu will be available. Reservations: flemingssteakhouse.com
B’s Bones & Sauce is offering smoked and fried turkey, smoked ham and smoked prime rib for Thanksgiving and Christmas. bsbonesandsauce.com
Elegant Edge Events is offering Thanksgiving meals for $13 per person for one entree and $17.50 for two entrees. Sides are available separately. Orders due by 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. Reservations: 402-871-5708. Menu: elegantedgeomaha.com
Mealbox by Chef Will Birge is offering three Thanksgiving meal options that will feed six to eight people: Roasted turkey breast and sides for $175; maple pecan crusted salmon and sides for $200; and a whole smoked prime brisket with sides for $200. Orders are due by Nov. 16 and free delivery will be Nov. 24. mealboxomaha.com
A Catered Affair, 8531 N. 134th St., has a traditional feast serving four people for $80, plus add-ons for an additional cost. Pickup is Nov. 23 and 24. acaomaha.com
Patricia Catering, 436 Galvin Road North in Bellevue, has individual Thanksgiving boxes for $15 and family-size meals for varied prices with delivery costs depending on your location. Orders are due by Nov. 15 with pickup and delivery on Nov. 24. patriciacatering.com
J. Gilbert’s, 1010 Capitol Ave., is open for Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can dine in or pre-order a carryout kit to pick up Nov. 24 during regular business hours or Nov. 25 before 11 a.m. Dine in is $42 for adults and $21 for children 12 and under, and the kits are $175 each. Reservations: jgilberts.com. Carryout orders: 531-222-9218
Firebirds, 17415 Chicago St., has two Thanksgiving feasts that serve up to six people: roasted turkey for $149.95 and prime rib for $199.95. Order by Nov. 20. omaha.firebirdsrestaurants.com
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267