Omaha Conservatory of Music coffee shop closing

Thursday, April 7, will be the last business day for Accelerando Coffee House at the Omaha Conservatory of Music near 72nd and Cass Streets.

Candace and Cody Jorgensen, who both work for the conservatory, own and operate Accelerando as a separate business inside the school.

The business “is not fully recovering from the pandemic” and staffing has been a problem, said Candice Jorgensen, who teaches cello classes and is the school’s director of programming. Her husband is a voice teacher.

She said they have had inquiries from people who either want to take over their business or buy the equipment and launch their own operation in the shop’s space, which is near the west doors of the conservatory.

Neither the Jorgensens nor conservatory leaders want the shop to be empty, she said.

“We don’t want it to quit because it has been such a lovely community gathering place” for musicians, their families and the general public, she said.

The shop is known for its crunchy and gooey grilled cheese sandwich, proclaimed the best in Omaha by a World-Herald food prowl team.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

