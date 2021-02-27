Omaha delivery co-op has 60 restaurants on board, but most aren't ready for orders yet

After restaurant owners learn how it works, it takes up to three days to set up banking information, another day or so to put up the menu, several days for busy managers and owners to verify that it’s right, then time to train restaurant workers on how to use the tablet and the program that handles orders.

Seaman said all 60 eateries could be on the app by the end of March.

Drivers have delivered about 700 orders since the launch.

“Everybody was predicting that we wouldn’t do that many,” Seaman said.

The busiest and most difficult day occurred midmonth during a snowstorm.

“The snow flies, and nobody wants to drive,” O’Malley said.

Some drivers braved it, and it was “stressful but sweet,” Seaman said. They survived, but Seaman said Omaha LoCo now has almost 70 drivers to decrease the chance that will happen again.

Occasionally, app users will run into a message that ordering is not available and they should check back. That comes from the restaurants themselves, O’Malley said, and not Omaha LoCo.

That’s a good thing, he said. Restaurant managers have the ability to assess how busy their kitchens are and cut off takeout for a while.