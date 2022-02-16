Omaha Food Lovers app features dozens and dozens of deals

A new app for both android and Apple phones features more than 240 deals from Omaha-area restaurants.
The Omaha Food Lovers app is available at foodlovers.com, a website from the moderators of the Omaha Food Lovers page on Facebook.
“The app is kind of an extension of the (OFL) group,” said moderator Stacy Winters. “It was created because it gives us the ability to connect subscribers with businesses they may not have checked out.”
The app is available to anyone (you don’t have to join the OFL page), and it’s free through March 31. On April 1, the app costs a $4.99 per month subscription fee.
The Omaha Food Lovers Facebook group is a public page but you must ask to be a member.
Winters said anybody can join as long as they answer several questions to ensure that they aren’t bots or people who want to flood the site with junk posts. You can find the page at www.facebook.com/groups/OmahaFoodLovers.
People are also reading…
“It (the page) is moderated pretty heavily,” Winters said. “We’ve done a good job keeping out spam.”
So far, about 200 restaurants, bakeries, cottage cooks and bakers, bars and more are represented on the app.
Each participating business comes up with monthly deals for subscribers. Owners can change them each month or extend them. Some of them have more than one location, and they all have individual entries, so about 240 deals are currently available.
Grapes and Gouda, for example, recently joined and is offering $10 off a charcuterie board, Winters said.
Subscribers can redeem one deal from each business every month. Since they launched the app last month, he said, dozens of business owners have asked to be included.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267