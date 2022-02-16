Omaha Food Lovers app features dozens and dozens of deals

A new app for both android and Apple phones features more than 240 deals from Omaha-area restaurants.

The Omaha Food Lovers app is available at foodlovers.com, a website from the moderators of the Omaha Food Lovers page on Facebook.

“The app is kind of an extension of the (OFL) group,” said moderator Stacy Winters. “It was created because it gives us the ability to connect subscribers with businesses they may not have checked out.”

The app is available to anyone (you don’t have to join the OFL page), and it’s free through March 31. On April 1, the app costs a $4.99 per month subscription fee.

The Omaha Food Lovers Facebook group is a public page but you must ask to be a member.

Winters said anybody can join as long as they answer several questions to ensure that they aren’t bots or people who want to flood the site with junk posts. You can find the page at www.facebook.com/groups/OmahaFoodLovers.

“It (the page) is moderated pretty heavily,” Winters said. “We’ve done a good job keeping out spam.”

So far, about 200 restaurants, bakeries, cottage cooks and bakers, bars and more are represented on the app.

Each participating business comes up with monthly deals for subscribers. Owners can change them each month or extend them. Some of them have more than one location, and they all have individual entries, so about 240 deals are currently available.

Grapes and Gouda, for example, recently joined and is offering $10 off a charcuterie board, Winters said.

Subscribers can redeem one deal from each business every month. Since they launched the app last month, he said, dozens of business owners have asked to be included.

