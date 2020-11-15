Omaha Public Library's culinary collection offers nuggets of history to patrons

Trebbien, who retired in 2016, and Metro provided many of the menus for the library’s digitization project. A big stack came from Jennie Warren, executive director of the Omaha Restaurant Association. Her predecessor got them from a printer who was closing his shop.

Many are framed and displayed at the culinary institute.

Both Mather and Trebbien said they think the collection has great value for scholars and writers.

“It’s important that we have all these menus in one place at the library because we are a public institution. Anybody can come in and look and ask questions,” said Mather, who has a master’s degree in library science from Louisiana State University.

Mather isn’t satisfied with a few hundred menus, however. Now that the conference is done, she said, her goal is to figure out “a more intentional” way to obtain them.

She searches for menus on eBay, but frequently, sellers want hundreds of dollars to part with them. She also goes to estate sales in the area.

Mark Volenec-Hamel, co-owner of Out of the Closet Estate Sales, calls her when he spots menus as he cleans out houses. He said he runs across them only a few times a year.