Omaha restaurant owners join forces to launch local delivery co-op

“I’d love to do it sometime,” he said, “because I don’t like the big guys.”

Hunter said he has been leery about local delivery services because he has heard stories about insufficient driver staffing at peak times in other cities. He said he had heard about Omaha LoCo through the grapevine and was interested in learning more.

O’Malley says Omaha LoCo has dozens of drivers. He handles restaurant relationships for LoCo while others work on logistics and the financial side.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the owners of Omaha’s Oasis Falafel floated the co-op idea because they participated in a similar endeavor in Iowa City, Iowa.

In fact, said Seaman, Omaha LoCo is a franchise of the Iowa City co-op, called Chomp. Others using the app are in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Richmond, Virginia.

Omaha LoCo wants to limit membership to 60 to begin with, Seaman said. But any restaurant in the area can be included at rates slightly higher than members — they will pay about 18% to 20% commission on each order.

Non-members will get all the advantages except a share of the profits and the ability to weigh in on company decisions, Seaman said.