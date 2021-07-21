Omaha restaurant staple Dundee Dell reopens with new owners at same location

The new Dundee Dell now is open for dinner at its old location near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue.
A group of local investors bought the restaurant last year and remodeled the space. It has been selling to-go drinks since February but had no food service until a recent soft opening, said General Manager Andrew Wilson, who also is a partner in the business.
Now it will serve food from 5 to 9 p.m. seven days a week, with the bar staying open beyond that. It eventually will be open for lunch seven days a week as well, Wilson added.
“We didn’t want to go full time (with food) until we knew we had enough staff,” he said.
The menu is being rolled out gradually, Wilson said. It has about eight offerings so far and he plans to add more shortly.
Items from the previous menu that are available now include fish and chips — the Dell’s longtime signature entree, the Reuben sandwich and the popular “Big Easy,” a sandwich made with pastrami or turkey pastrami, creamy coleslaw, secret sauce and melted provolone cheese on an onion bun.
“We wouldn’t have opened without the fish and chips,” Wilson said. “We know that the people want it, and we do, too.”
The 100-year-old restaurant was also known for its extensive whiskey collection, and Wilson said that tradition will continue. The remodeling included creation of a whiskey room and lounge.
“You can get (whiskey) anywhere in the restaurant, but this way we can have somebody behind the bar who knows whiskey and cares about it,” he said.
The new Dell also will have a craft cocktail program, Wilson said, “with ingredients as close to raw as I can get.”
Half of those cocktails will be available on tap.
Previous owner Greg Lindberg closed the Dell in July 2020. Wilson said the local investment group was eager to bring it back for the neighborhood.
“Many of us had fond memories of the Dell and wanted to continue the legacy,” he said. “Dundee is a lovely neighborhood and we really want to continue the tradition of the Dell being part of the community.”
