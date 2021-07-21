Omaha restaurant staple Dundee Dell reopens with new owners at same location

The new Dundee Dell now is open for dinner at its old location near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue.

A group of local investors bought the restaurant last year and remodeled the space. It has been selling to-go drinks since February but had no food service until a recent soft opening, said General Manager Andrew Wilson, who also is a partner in the business.

Now it will serve food from 5 to 9 p.m. seven days a week, with the bar staying open beyond that. It eventually will be open for lunch seven days a week as well, Wilson added.

“We didn’t want to go full time (with food) until we knew we had enough staff,” he said.

The menu is being rolled out gradually, Wilson said. It has about eight offerings so far and he plans to add more shortly.

Items from the previous menu that are available now include fish and chips — the Dell’s longtime signature entree, the Reuben sandwich and the popular “Big Easy,” a sandwich made with pastrami or turkey pastrami, creamy coleslaw, secret sauce and melted provolone cheese on an onion bun.