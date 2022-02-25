Omaha’s Great Grub: Celebrate Mardi Gras with an indulgent bread pudding

Over the last month, three colleagues and I have eaten several pounds of bread pudding, preparing for today’s entry in the Omaha’s Great Grub series. (Sorry, Doc, it’s my job. I tried to eat lots of veggies to compensate.)

We chose the rustic and classic dessert in honor of this week’s Mardi Gras celebration. Its origins can be traced to an 18th century British cookbook, but it is now a beloved staple in Louisiana, home of the country’s largest Fat Tuesday celebration.

We ate it at seven Omaha locations: Acadian Grille, Goldberg’s, Herbe Sainte, Mouth of the South, Plank, Sojourn Cafe and Upstream Brewing Co. Each has its own spin on texture, style, ingredients and authenticity, but there wasn’t a clunker in the bunch. I’d order every one of them again.

At the end of our journey, we vowed that it would be a while before we could even think of eating bread pudding. I was pretty sure it wouldn’t tempt me for at least a few months.

That was before I returned to Mouth of the South with photographer Lily Smith to shoot photos for this story.

The Grub team — me, Living reporter and editor Kiley Cruse and digital producers Charlotte Higgins and Hunter Paniagua — agreed that we’d found our favorite bread pudding at this Cajun restaurant near 168th Street and West Center Road.

The kitchen prepared a large hunk of the dessert for the photo, topped with vanilla ice cream and a whiskey butter sauce, and manager Katie Woods ceremoniously set it on the table for its closeup.

“Hmmm,” I thought, having not eaten since breakfast. “I could eat that right now.”

So much for vows.

Before we embarked on our bread pudding search, we talked a little about what we were looking for. Some of us talked more than others — Charlotte and Kiley had never had it before and Hunter and I had eaten it fairly frequently because we both lived in Louisiana — Baton Rouge — for a while.

We told the newbies we liked bread pudding that got caramelized and a bit crunchy on the exterior and soft but not mushy on the inside. It's best if it’s made with torn-up chunks of day-old French bread. Sauce was a plus for both of us.

Mouth of the South’s bread pudding checked all the boxes. Woods said it’s made from scraps of leftover po’boy buns soaked in milk and sugar for 24 hours, then baked. It’s served warm with that luscious and faintly boozy sauce.

Owner Ryan Ernst hails from tiny Garyville, Louisiana (population 2,123) in St. John the Baptist Parish near New Orleans. So he knows bread pudding.

That’s why it’s on the menu, Woods said.

“He started making it at the (now closed) Ames Avenue location when everyone kept asking for dessert,” she said. “He’s not a baker. He doesn’t eat desserts. It’s the only one he knew how to make.”

At $8, it was a good value, at least for the four of us. We shared one huge piece after eating lunch and it was more than enough.

“When I envision bread pudding, this is exactly what I think of,” Kiley said. “It was served perfectly warmed and had a nice subtle cinnamon flavor throughout.”

We started our bread pudding tour at Plank Seafood Provisions at 12th and Howard Streets in the Old Market.

Plank models its version after another iconic Louisiana dessert. Its Banana Foster Bread Pudding has bruleed bananas, salted caramel sauce and homemade brown sugar rum ice cream, the best ice cream we encountered on our search.

“It was amazing,” Charlotte said of the ice cream. “I would honestly just order a dish of that if I could.”

The bread pudding itself was tasty, with a crisp outer layer and a soft yet firm interior. The bananas were cut in large chunks and seemed to be layered with the pudding rather than incorporated into the bread mixture. Hunter said he thought they weren’t as consistent as they could be, because his half of the piece he shared was banana-free.

The bananas on the side, however, had a brulee topping that was delicious. It too was $8, but was only big enough for two people.

After that, we walked a couple of blocks to the Upstream Brewing Company near 10th and Jackson Streets. Cooks there make the bread pudding from a thick chunk of sourdough bread rather than crouton-like chunks, giving it a consistency that resembles pound cake.

It comes with a gooey, golden brown caramel sauce that I found irresistible. It appeared to be made in house. We ordered two servings, and one came with abundant caramel and the other with not so much.

Drizzled over it all was a delicious creme anglaise that we all loved, though a couple of team members weren’t wild about the extremely dense texture of the pudding.

I was lucky enough to get the uber caramel piece, and I was so giddy over the abundant sauce that the texture barely registered.

At $8.50, it was a tad more than some and adequately fed two people.

The second day we visited Sojourn Cafe, a few blocks off South 72nd Street on Main Street in downtown Ralston, a charming breakfast and lunch cafe. Owner Brad Groesser offers a different bread pudding each day. It was caramel apple when we were there.

It had finely chopped apples and a delicious cinnamon swirl that spread the flavor throughout.

“I loved the flavor of this bread pudding,” Kiley said. “It was not one note like some we tried.”

It was served warm, which we liked, but the heat wasn’t consistent. We figured that was because it was kept in the refrigerator and warmed in the microwave. More consistent heat — and some kind of sauce — would have kicked it up a notch, in my opinion.

The price for a large slice — enough for at least two — was a super-reasonable $4.25.

Next, we caravanned to Herbe Sainte, near 67th and Pine Streets in Aksarben Village, another restaurant known for its Cajun food.

Chefs there serve King Cake Bread Pudding, very appropriate for this time of year but not so much if you’re a purist (you know who you are) who believes the king cake season begins after Epiphany and ends when Ash at the first second of Ash Wednesday.

I’m willing to break that long-held tradition for this dessert, which features bread scraps baked in a custard, covered with icing and colored sugars and topped with toasted pecans.

The sugar and nuts — combined with the crusty bread — give it a just-right crunch that complements the soft yet chewy interior. The vanilla icing melted and became like a vanilla cream sauce on the top.

“It really tasted like King Cake, and the topping with caramelized sugar and pecans was really good,” Hunter said.

Kiley said that vanilla sauce “would be delightful to top many desserts.”

Our only quibble was that it was supposed to be served warm and parts of our pieces seemed like they were barely out of the refrigerator.

It was priced at $8 and was enough for two people to share.

Several readers recommended Goldberg’s near 52nd and Dodge Streets.

The bread pudding there was substantially different from the others: It was very moist and had raspberries and syrup throughout. A colleague who wasn’t with us on the search said that’s only one of the flavors. She’s partial to the blueberry version.

“If you’re into fruit, this is the one for you,” said Hunter, who, as a bread pudding traditionalist, didn’t care for the texture.

I loved the raspberry flavor enough that it mostly outweighed the texture, which was more liquid than any other we tried, partly because it was served with vanilla ice cream that melted because the pudding was warm.

I plan to go back and try other versions. It’s $6.50 a bowl.

We usually don’t hit seven places for the Grub series, but we would have been remiss if we hadn’t gone to Acadian Grille near 114th Street and West Dodge Road, another of Omaha’s Cajun restaurants.

On a cold Friday, we were glad we did. We warmed up with gooey — and great — gouda mac and cheese, ordered the bread pudding … and gasped as the waitress set it on the table.

“That is huge,” I said.

No exaggeration. It was large slabs of bread pudding laid on top of four scoops of ice cream. It could have fed a mid-sized family, justifying its $13 cost.

It appeared to be made with banana bread, which was a nice touch.

It was the crispiest we tried, fulfilling one of my main tenets for bread pudding. A few spots appeared to be a little charred, but overall that didn’t affect the taste.

It had a little drizzle of indiscriminate sauce over the top. We thought it could use a bit more.

“Of the two banana puddings, I enjoyed this one more because it was made with banana bread, not bread with random chunks of banana,” he said.

When I told readers we were about to embark on a search for great bread pudding in Omaha, I got a lot of suggestions, so it appears that the dessert has many local fans.

At Mouth of the South, general manager Yannick Ouedraogo said he sells an average of 100 servings over seven days.

Woods, the front of house manager, said she does her part.

“I eat it at least once a week,” she said.

Customers also give them plenty of feedback about their whiskey-sauced confection.

“Some people say they’ve died and gone to heaven,” Woods said.

