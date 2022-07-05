Omaha’s second Crumbl will open this week

The grand opening for Omaha’s second Crumbl Cookies location will be Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight.
The new store is at 3606 N. 156th St., near Hy-Vee and next door to the UPS Store. The chain, based in Utah, is known for its ever-changing lineup of flavors, large puffy cookies and pink boxes.
You can watch a team of workers prepare your cookies while you wait.
And you will indeed wait. When the Crumbl near 168th Street and West Center Road opened earlier this year, it had to close for time shortly after launching because workers couldn’t keep up with the rush.
At any given time, you’ll still find lines after several months of business.
To see a sampling of flavors, visit crumblcookies.com.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267