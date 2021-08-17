 Skip to main content
Omaha woman's recipe is finalist in Kolache Factory contest
Omaha woman's recipe is finalist in Kolache Factory contest

Kelli Kramer of Omaha created this kolache Little Drummer Boy, with shredded chicken, lemon juice, cranberry sauce and spices for a Kolache Factory holiday contest. Now she is one of five finalists. You can visit the chain's Facebook page to vote for your favorite.

An Omaha woman’s cranberry and chicken creation is a finalist in the “Create a New Holiday Kolache” contest sponsored by the Kolache Factory.

Kelli Kramer’s concoction, Little Drummer Boy, is made with shredded chicken sautéed with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, paprika and brown sugar. That’s mixed with a sauce made from fresh cranberries and then stuffed in pastry, according to a press release from the company. 

You can vote for her kolache as many times as you want through Sunday at surveymonkey.com.

She was among more than 1,200 people who submitted recipes for kolaches, a Czech-inspired treat made that can be stuffed with a variety of ingredients, including meat, fruit and cheeses.

Kramer is competing with four other finalists. Their kolaches:

» The Roast Beast: Roast beef with sautéed peppers and white onions, horseradish sauce and provolone cheese

» Cranberry Orange Jingle: Orange zest, cranberries and vanilla custard

» The Jolly Gingerbread: Gingerbread, cinnamon and nutmeg topped with streusel and drizzled honey icing.

» Santa’s Chocolate Pecan Pie: Chocolate chips, pecans and pecan pie filling topped with caramel drizzle.

The entry that gets the most votes will be featured as the 2021 December Kolache of the Month at outlets across the country. Its creator will win free breakfast for a year, among other prizes. The top three winners will be announced by Aug. 31.

Omaha’s Kolache Factory is at 4105 S. 84th St. The chain also has also has more than 55 company-owned and franchise locations in Texas, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, South Carolina, New Mexico, Virginia and California.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

