Omaha's Flatiron Building to be second location of Dirty Birds restaurant

Dirty Birds, the popular Blackstone District chicken restaurant, is expanding to a second location in downtown’s historic Flatiron Building.
Owners Dan Whalen and Moses Moseley launched the business in January at the Switch Beer and Food Hall near 36th and Farnam Streets. It immediately drew large crowds and has been thriving ever since.
The success “has been humbling,” said kitchen manager Mike West, a friend of Moseley’s who decided to stay in Omaha after he came to town to help open Dirty Birds. The plan is that he will become a partner.
The Flatiron location, with an 1,800-square-foot dining room, is larger than the Dirty Birds outlet at the food hall. It will serve the same core menu featuring Nashville-style hot chicken, West said, with some additions.
“We currently run specials each week to have fun and keep our chef minds sharp,” he said. “I’m sure some of those will become (regulars) once we have a home base and a larger space.”
Diners order at the counter in the original restaurant; the set-up will be the same downtown. That's a departure from the space's previous tenant, the Flatiron Café, a fine-dining restaurant that closed in May 2020 after 24 years.
West said they have an opening date in mind but didn’t want to share it in case it was delayed. It won’t be before the end of 2021, but he said they hope it won't be too long after that.
“All the I’s have been dotted and the T’s have been crossed,” West said.
The building is owned by a group of investors. One of them, Royce Maynard of Dicon Corp., said Friday afternoon that the Dirty Birds owners recently signed a lease.
"I'm looking forward to it," he said of the new tenants. "It'll be great."
Whalen and Moseley started to look for a second location shortly after they opened.
“Since day one, we have wanted our own (separate) space,” West said.
Since June, restaurateur and entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew has been hosting Dandelion at the Flatiron in the building near 17th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue under an agreement with the building’s owners. That ended this week.
Bartholomew modeled his Flatiron events — mostly Sunday brunches, but also some evening meals — after his popular Dandelion Pop-Up lunches near 13th and Howard Streets, which feature a different chef each week roughly from late March to late October.
By offering the Flatiron space to emerging Omaha chefs, he said, he hoped to illustrate the building’s potential to house another restaurant. The iconic triangular building had been vacant since the Flatiron Café closed.
Dirty Birds’ uber-spicy fried chicken concept began at a party for friends and debuted to the public at a Dandelion Pop-Up. After that, Bartholomew worked to bring it to Switch when he was the hall’s operational partner.
“And now look at them, all grown up and at one of the most iconic spaces in Omaha in less than a year,” said Bartholomew, who also owns Over Easy restaurant. “I think that Dirty Birds is a testament to what Dandelion can perpetuate in Omaha."
The Flatiron Building was built in 1912 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987. The investors group renovated it in 2014 and it now has 30 apartments above the café space and retail on the first floor.
West expressed gratitude to all the individuals and businesses who have helped the Dirty Birds crew on its swift journey to expansion, from local restaurant owners and workers, to real estate agents, photographers, suppliers and others.
“I don’t think I can stress enough how humbling it has been to be working with so many creative people who want to inspire you so you can grow and help them grow,” he said.
