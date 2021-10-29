Omaha's Flatiron Building to be second location of Dirty Birds restaurant

West said they have an opening date in mind but didn’t want to share it in case it was delayed. It won’t be before the end of 2021, but he said they hope it won't be too long after that.

“All the I’s have been dotted and the T’s have been crossed,” West said.

The building is owned by a group of investors. One of them, Royce Maynard of Dicon Corp., said Friday afternoon that the Dirty Birds owners recently signed a lease.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said of the new tenants. "It'll be great."

Whalen and Moseley started to look for a second location shortly after they opened.

“Since day one, we have wanted our own (separate) space,” West said.

Since June, restaurateur and entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew has been hosting Dandelion at the Flatiron in the building near 17th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue under an agreement with the building’s owners. That ended this week.

Bartholomew modeled his Flatiron events — mostly Sunday brunches, but also some evening meals — after his popular Dandelion Pop-Up lunches near 13th and Howard Streets, which feature a different chef each week roughly from late March to late October.