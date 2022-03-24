Omaha's Great Grub: Have a margherita — pizza, that is. Omaha has some good ones

When someone first mentioned margaritas for our next Omaha’s Great Grub, I was all in.

And I remained so even after I found out they were talking about Margherita pizza. (Cue drums and laugh track.)

Bad jokes aside, I love that pie, which typically features fresh mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, salt and olive oil. Who needs meat, especially during Lent?

It was a logical choice for our next journey to some of Omaha’s great restaurants.

This time, I was joined on the hunt by my usual companions, features reporter and editor Kiley Cruse, digital producer Charlotte Higgins and a newbie: Kloee Sander, a spring World-Herald fellow from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism.

We chose seven pizza spots across the metro area — fine-dining, homestyle, fast-food, bars and more. And we agreed that we all were looking for pies that closely followed the traditional Margherita definition: A Neapolitan pizza with the aforementioned ingredients.

The first Margherita was probably made in 1889, when a pizza chef in Napoli named a pie in honor of the queen of Italy, Margherita of Savoy, and the unification of the country, according to Wikipedia. The colors of the Italian flag — red, white and green — inspired the pizza’s toppings.

A pie made with the same ingredients, however, was first served in Napoli sometime between 1796 and 1810.

Regardless of the pizza’s origins, we found much to crave — and authentic Margheritas, with a couple of exceptions — at each restaurant we visited.

We had a major crush on Tasty Pizza, not only for its delicious qualities but also for the atmosphere in which it’s served and prepared.

It looked beautiful straight out of the oven: golden brown crust covered with pureed tomatoes, evenly distributed basil, fairly thick slices of creamy mozzarella artfully placed on top. The crust glowed like it had been coated with something. A beaten egg, perhaps?

It was a little like a work of art, but we didn’t have any qualms about digging in and defacing it.

The flavor of the basil was strong and the crust — which stayed crispy on the bottom despite the generous toppings — elevated it above the others we tried.

“The tomato base tasted fresh like the tomatoes were straight from the vine,” Kloee said. “This was one of the few pizzas we could pick up with our hands.”

The Margherita is one of the two top-selling pies at Tasty Pizza, said owner Mary Joseph. She thinks crust is one of the main things that sets Tasty apart.

“It’s very simple: yeast, salt, flour and water,” she said. “It has lots of water that makes it lighter and airier.”

It also undergoes a long fermentation process.

The crust’s shine — and extra-crispy texture — comes from olive oil that’s spread on the edges right before baking.

Unlike some places, Joseph said, “we make it fresh, in front of everybody.”

That process occurs in a space near 60th and Woolworth Streets that’s rustic, casual and welcoming, with wooden ceilings and distressed, mismatched tables and chairs. It was a barbecue restaurant before Tasty moved there in 2020, and at one point, it was a golf equipment store.

Huge bags of flour rest against one wall and several dozen boxes filled with tomato cans are lined up against another. Across the counter, if you peer through a large display of biscotti in many flavors, you can see Joseph and her staff make dough in a giant mixer.

Our team was enchanted by the huge chunk of fresh parmesan cheese under a clear dome on that same counter. If you put on gloves, you can grate large quantities to sprinkle on your pies, free of charge. It felt like we were at home.

“We used to put little jars on the tables, but it seemed like we were constantly grating,” Joseph said. “One day, someone was lazy and said ‘Let’s just put it on the counter.’”

Our Margherita quest began at Dante Pizzeria, in the Shops of Legacy near 168th Street and West Center Road. We sat on the patio on a warm spring afternoon, so the atmosphere there was inviting as well.

Dante’s pizza, $23, had a substantial crust that was uniformly chewy, with lots of charred, oven-blistered spots.

“It was by far the freshest tasting,” Kloee said.

The delicious tomato puree — and fresh, stretchy mozzarella that could have been drained better, Kiley said — made slices impossible to pick up because the crust got too wet.

We also thought the charred basil and cheese weren’t as evenly distributed as they could be.

“But when you got it all together on one slice, the combination was fantastic,” Kloee said.

We stopped next at Rebel Monkey, a new fast-food pizza place near 169th and Harrison Streets. It has only a handful of tables, so it’s clearly meant primarily for takeout.

The Margherita there was the only one that had cornmeal sprinkled on the crust for crunch, something I love on a pizza. It also had a large leaf of uncooked basil on every slice and used milky fresh cheese, which somewhat surprised me on a 10-minute takeout pizza.

The sauce didn’t have any pieces of tomato — even though the menu said it would — so it wasn’t as authentic as some. But we all agreed we’d gladly eat it again, especially for the $14 price.

“If you are looking for a fast-food version of a Margherita pizza, this is your place,” Kiley said.

Next up was Noli’s Pizzeria near 40th and Farnam Streets. We went for lunch, when the tables were nearly empty. The dark atmosphere and large bar indicated that it probably is hopping at night, and a drive-by later proved that to be true.

Noli’s crunchy and flavorful crust was a highlight of its Margherita. You can tell that it’s baked in an extremely hot oven — it had a couple of burned edges that weren’t a big deal.

“Wonderful crust,” Kiley said. “It held up to being picked up.”

It also had perhaps the most equitable distribution of mozzarella and basil, something that was lacking in some of the others we tried.

At $25, it was one of the more expensive pizzas on the tour.

After that, we drove a few blocks to La Casa Pizzeria near 44th and Leavenworth Streets, a longtime Omaha spot that’s nearly legendary.

Its unique pies — with a cracker-like crust and romano cheese mixed with mozzarella — have prompted more than a few pizza debates, including among our team.

One of us is a big La Casa fan, and one of us not so much. The two others were more neutral.

We all agreed, however, that La Casa’s Margherita, $16.45 for a medium, was the least traditional of all we tried.

I loved it because I love everything there — it had their exceptionally crispy crust, perfectly browned cheese and classic tomato sauce.

The basil was very subtle, perhaps overpowered by the oregano. The tomatoes were diced pretty small. And the mozzarella did not appear to be fresh (and it wasn’t advertised as such on the menu.)

“The pizza overall tasted very good, but probably did not fit my definition of a classic Margherita pizza,” said Charlotte, who ate slices we took her because she couldn’t get away from work. “It reheated surprisingly well.”

On the third day, we visited Pitch Pizzeria near 52nd and Underwood Streets.

It offers a basic Margherita with San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil for $17. If you add chunks of oven-roasted tomatoes, it’s $20.

I found the crust chewy and properly blistered, if not exceptional.

Kiley thought it was bland.

“The edges that had no topping had very little flavor,” she said.

We all enjoyed the roasted tomato pieces, however, and thought the extra veggies took it to the next level.

Kloee, meanwhile, was a big fan of Pitch’s approach to basil.

“It covered the pizza,” she said. “This was the only place where there was basil in every bite! I would order this again.”

Our final stop was in Papillion, home of the metro area’s second Copp’s Pizza location at Shadow Lake Towne Center near 72nd Street and U.S. Highway 370.

Copp’s claim to fame is using a cream cheese drizzle on its pizza, and that definitely worked with the Margherita even if it toyed with the authenticity of the pie. They didn’t skimp on the traditional cheese — it appeared to be a combination of pearl fresh mozzarella and shredded mozzarella.

It also had large sliced tomatoes, which were a big plus, and the crust is uniformly and reliably good on each Copp’s pie. A 16-inch pizza was $21.99, a good value for a filling meal.

Kloee said she’d absolutely order it again. As for me, I would eat each pizza we tried numerous times. There wasn’t a deal-breaker in the bunch. And I think most of the team feels the same way, with varying enthusiasm depending on the authenticity of each.

When Lent is over, I’m also looking forward to getting a pepperoni pizza (the second top-seller) and a bacon-and-gouda pie at Tasty on a Friday night.

Joseph — who was born in Jamaica and raised in Costa Rica — said she started out with a different business when she first decided to open a restaurant in Omaha. In addition to pizza, Tasty Pastry served soup, sandwiches and baked goods.

She decided that was too much, and pared it down to pizza because it was the easiest item to make in large quantities.

“And it’s fun to make pizza,” she said. “I take a lot of liberties.”

We had fun eating several slices a week for a while. But now we’re on to the next edition of Omaha’s Great Grub. If you want to tell us where we can find good carrot cake, email me at freeman@owh.com.

