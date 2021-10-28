The “modern” breakfast burrito, according to the ever-reliable internet, was invented in 1975 at Tia Sophia, a diner in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

And people probably were putting eggs, cheese and potatoes in tortillas way before that.

So why, you may ask, did I not try a breakfast burrito until a few weeks ago?

I’ve been pondering that question ever since a World-Herald trio set out to find the best breakfast burrito in the Omaha metro area.

I wasn’t sure about a suggestion to make breakfast burritos the first entry in our Omaha’s Great Grub series, an updated revival of our former Food Prowl. I asked my co-workers: Are they really that popular?

They’re all over town and all over social media, they replied, at fast-food outlets, upscale eateries, diners and convenience stores.

And people love them.

We had no trouble finding five places to sample, from South Omaha to near Gretna. Given time, we could have gone to at least a couple dozen more.

And what we ate — across the board — was satisfying.

Joining me on the quest were Kiley Cruse, a features reporter and editor, and digital producer Charlotte Higgins. Both were amazed when I said I’d never consumed a breakfast burrito.

We needed to complete our mission within a few weeks, so we decided to try two each time we ventured out.

To clue in the clueless (like me), a traditional breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese and some kind of morning meat (sausage, bacon or ham). Many places put their own spin on it.

Our first stop was Javi’s Tacos near 180th and Q Streets, where I learned that two-a-day might be a tad ambitious.

“This thing is huge,” I said as I picked up our burrito at the counter. “It might weigh a pound.”

My arm ached a little bit as I set it on our table.

For $8, you get a burrito that’s at least 7 inches long and a couple inches wide, and filled with eggs, hash browns and chorizo, a Mexican sausage. For $2 more, it comes loaded with your choice of fillings from the cold bar that features items such as pickled veggies and pico de gallo.

We opted for the standard with green salsa and sour cream and no cold bar.

The tortilla was soft and chewy and clearly made fresh in house; it was not tough, as are some flour tortillas.

It was very spicy, but the sour cream balanced the heat.

“The chorizo added nice flavor,” Kiley said.

The ingredients were plentiful and evenly distributed, although the pieces of egg and meat were too small.

And the hash browns, which dominated, seemed as though they weren’t fully cooked and definitely weren’t crunchy brown.

We decided it was a good value but that cold bar ingredients would have elevated it.

Our next stop was Shirley’s Diner near 138th and Q Streets. It was a good thing we paced ourselves at Javi’s, because we found another massive burrito there. We cut it into four pieces, had more than enough to eat and took one segment home.

The $10.99 burrito bulged with ingredients: scrambled eggs, Monterey jack cheese, tater tots, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, queso, avocado crema, and, in an unusual turn, smoked pulled pork.

You couldn’t customize, but you didn’t need to.

It was all packed in what seemed like a commercially produced tortilla, tougher than the Javi’s wrap. It appeared to be layered rather than mixed together, allowing individual ingredients such as eggs and crunchy-fresh onions and peppers to shine.

“Every bite tastes different,” both Kiley and Charlotte said.

“Fresh avocado and pico made the whole thing taste fresh,” Charlotte added.

The pulled pork was inspired, we said. But we all agreed that the queso, ladled on top, didn’t add much.

On our second day out, we visited Sunnyside on Center and Good Lookin’, both in midtown.

The burritos at Sunnyside, near 35th and Center Streets, offer lots of choices for only $7.50. You get one protein (besides cheese and egg): bacon, house-made turkey or pork sausage or house-made chorizo.

There’s also a vegetarian mushroom burrito on a whole wheat tortilla, but we didn’t try it.

Both the meat and non-meat offerings have crispy home fries, cheese and your preferred sauce, either chipotle queso or green chili.

Unlike others, they’re a more appropriate size for one person. We divided our bacon and chipotle queso burrito into threes and we were still hungry enough to enjoy our second stop.

The eggs in the Sunnyside burrito were cooked perfectly, chunky enough to make you feel like it was breakfast. And the tasty, non-tough tortilla was seared on the grill — “a nice touch.” Charlotte said.

Good Lookin’, near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue, offers a $10.95 burrito with a twist — it’s garnished with pickled onions (mixed with non-discernable pieces of jalapeno) and shredded radishes and sauced with a slightly sweet aioli.

It’s filled with sharp white cheddar cheese and Oaxaca cheese, similar to Monterey jack, bacon, tater tots and salsa.

I thought the aioli gave it a great flavor, but Charlotte wasn’t a fan. She wanted more spice. (Our server told us the aioli originally had more heat but was changed because of customer feedback.)

I also liked how prominent the eggs were and the fact that the entire thing was grilled. Kiley was impressed with the perfectly cooked bacon. And we all agreed that the tortilla was tougher than some.

Our final stop, on the third day, was Abelardo’s, in the heart of South Omaha at 31st and Q Streets.

It had by far the most breakfast burrito variations we’d seen, including a steak version we didn’t find elsewhere and one with only hash browns for people who don’t eat meat. It also had a wider variety of sauces.

We tried the sausage burrito, and it was a serious contender for best of the five, especially considering it’s the product of a fast-food place with a drive-thru. (It started in Omaha and now has dozens of locations scattered in at least three states.)

It was large enough to share but not large enough to be freakish.

The potatoes were chunky and well-cooked. The sauces tasted bright and fresh — not always the case for fast-food condiments. The tortillas were the most authentic of any we tried, and the best.

And it was only $9.46 including tax. That’s a lot of food for less than $10.

In the end, we decided that each burrito had something going for it:

» Javi’s was wrapped in a great tortilla and could be customized with an amazing array of add-ons. Even with a $2 upcharge for the cold bar, that makes it a bargain.

» Sunnyside on Center offered the least expensive burrito. It was big enough to fully satisfy one person but small enough to eat with ease. And it was the most like a traditional breakfast with its big hunks of egg and crispy bacon.

» The burrito at Good Lookin’ came with the best presentation. It was perfectly plated with a little pile of veggies on the side and the aioli, though not everyone’s mojo, sets it apart. If you’re looking for a nontraditional burrito, this is a good choice.

» The sauces available for the Abelardo’s burrito, along with the fresh authentic tortillas and variety of protein choices, make it the perfect choice for a late-night snack that won’t induce guilt. It was our runner-up.

» And Shirley’s Diner offered the burrito with the most depth, which made it our favorite. The smoked pulled pork, the big hunks of avocado, ample egg and super-fresh pico all put it over the top. And you really could satisfy three appetites with its size.

Shirley’s manager Ben Fackler said he created the burrito because he wasn’t happy with the “very basic” version that had been on the menu for a few years.

“I really wanted to take it up to a different level,” he said. “I just wanted to have something enormous on a plate, smothered with cheese.”

He added all the ingredients he would want in the breakfast burrito which, he said, “would be just about everything.”

When he was teaching his staff how to make it, he kept telling them he wanted it bigger, and “they would just laugh,” he said. He finally purchased the biggest tortillas he could find.

“I would say, ‘It has to be like a baby, a newborn baby,’” Fackler said. “I wanted it to be the size of my son, who was a little smaller (than some babies) at birth.”

Customers responded with enthusiasm, he said. One woman got hooked when her daughter brought leftovers.

“She liked (the burrito) so much that she wanted to put in a to-go order and come get one,” he said. “She lived in Council Bluffs. For her to like it that much and want to drive all that way back out, I’m really proud of that.”

