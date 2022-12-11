Omaha's Great Grub: Our quest to find a winner, winner chicken dinner

With the future of Time Out Foods in the balance, the Omaha’s Great Grub team recently decided it was time to revisit Omaha’s fried chicken landscape.

Time Out, for the uninitiated, is an extremely popular north Omaha fast-food restaurant, so beloved that when it reopened after closing for the pandemic, people lined up at the drive-thru for hours.

It won a World-Herald fried chicken food prowl in 2012, competing against Big Mama’s; Chi-Town Chicken; Jack and Mary’s; and Richie’s Chicken and Hamburger.

Now it’s up for sale, and has been since October. It’s still open, but who can predict the future?

Considering that — along with the fact that three of its four food prowl foes are now closed — we decided the time was right for a new chicken search.

Our team had three of the usual suspects: me and two colleagues, editor and writer Kiley Cruse and project manager Nick Cavallaro. We added World-Herald newbie Grace Bellinghausen, feature writer and digital producer, who recently graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

We found some worthy alternatives for people who are worried that Omaha may turn into a fried-chicken wasteland, visiting six places that get raves on social media.

In 2012, the majority of the contenders were within a few miles of each other in north Omaha. This time they were more spread out.

We agreed that the perfect fried chicken has ample spice (not bland but not too much), crisp skin and tender, juicy meat that doesn’t take a crowbar to detach from the bone.

One of our two favorites was in Sarpy County, at the last place we tried.

It was kind of an afterthought when we were scrambling to replace a joint that wasn’t open when it claimed to be (Cajun Kitchen on North 30th Street) and one we decided not to include (Finicky Franks on Calhoun Road in Florence, where fried chicken is served only on Saturday nights. With homemade biscuits and jam, mashed potatoes and creamed corn, that dinner is fabulous, but the timing just didn’t work out.)

It’s a good thing we didn’t overlook Shug’s Comfort Foods, 105 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue.

The chicken was crispy and juicy, not dry as some crunchy versions with thicker breading can be. It also had less grease than many of the versions we tried.

“The meat was super flavorful,” Kiley said. “I’m not sure if it was a marinade or what, but the meat almost had a chicken noodle soup flavor to it. If I could make fried chicken at home that tastes like this, I’d do it all the time.”

Nick was even more impressed: “The first bite was nearly a religious experience,” he said.

Owner Brandon Davis said he dredges the chicken in a special spice blend first thing when he gets to work at 6:30 each morning. Then he lets it sit in the spices until he opens at noon and starts frying.

That’s where the flavor comes from, he said.

He wouldn’t divulge the exact spice mix, but said cayenne and smoked paprika were among them.

Each piece remains juicy — and retains minimal grease — because he fries the chicken in a pressure cooker at high temperatures for less time than is required for other methods.

“I make everything to order,” he said. “I just dredge it in flour and egg and move along. I try to keep it simple in case I’m not here.”

A three-piece chicken dinner, including two sides such as candied yams, greens or mac and cheese (all delicious, by the way) is a very reasonable $14.

Davis, who studied culinary arts at Metropolitan Community College, found himself a business owner at age 30 when he acquired the tiny soul food restaurant — then named Quick Bites — last year after the owner died. He had helped that owner open the cafe and worked there for six years before taking over.

He renamed it after his late mother, redecorated some and jumped in with both feet. He gets help from various relatives — his dad and brother, for example — but they also have businesses of their own.

The restaurant has had a steady stream of customers since he became the owner, he said. He’s also gotten a number of catering jobs — including Thanksgiving dinners for a couple of area schools and two shifts of employees for Southwest Airlines.

When he’s asked about family, he told me “you can say most eligible bachelor” in the story.

“This takes up all my time,” he said. “Cooking has to be a passion. You gotta love what you do because people can taste it in the food.”

He considers himself lucky to be doing what he loves, especially at such a young age.

“I’m blessed, to say the least,” he said.

We found our other favorite at Tracks Lounge, 1506 S. 60th St. The menu there says they have the world’s best fried chicken, and I have to say it comes close.

“Amazing chicken that almost slides off the bone, with the perfect amount of well-seasoned, crisp and crunchy exterior,” said Grace, the only one of us to rank it over Shug’s, though I’d have to say it was a toss-up for everyone.

“Comfort food that will keep me coming back,” she added.

I couldn’t get over how tender it was, and how easy it was to eat. I usually pick chicken strips because I don’t like getting all gooey trying to get the meat off the bone. I left Tracks with spot-free clothes.

Many Omahans must agree with us. The chicken has been a staple at the bar and grill since 1965. I was so taken with it that I wanted to go back and get my husband a meal later that night. I tried for about 45 minutes to get through on the phone to order for pickup, but it was constantly busy.

Each chicken dinner (the smallest was four pieces for $14.99) came with a large helping of coleslaw, a plus for all of us.

“We’re not really judging sides,” Kiley said, “but this was the best coleslaw I’ve had in a long time.”

We were a little surprised that we got our chicken 45 minutes after we ordered it, especially since we were among the first four people at Tracks after it opened at 4 p.m.

The first stop on our journey was Big Mama’s, 2112 N. 30th St., Suite 201, and after eating its famous oven-fried chicken, we knew we might face a tough decision down the road.

The chicken was fall-off-the-bone tender, and we all loved that.

“Best wings I’ve ever had,” Kiley said.

The spice on the coating was more subtle than I remembered from previous trips to the restaurant, and that was a bummer for me. The breading was thick but more crispy than most of us expected, considering that it was cooked in the oven. Grace, however, would have liked more crunch.

It was a tad greasy, but less than you would expect from fried chicken.

“It’s a great lunch option if you’re in the area (or even if you’re not),” Nick said.

A four-piece dinner with a couple sides was $17.

At Stumble Inn, 15409 S. Second St. in Bennington, we found basic fried chicken that would satisfy any diner for a snack or a big meal. It was good and filling, but nothing about it particularly stood out.

It had light and crispy breading and was well-cooked, arriving at the table piping hot. Kiley, who tried wings at every stop, said the wing there wasn’t as meaty as some, and a bit greasier.

We loved that you could choose what pieces you prefer, getting all breasts if you want, for instance. And you could get individual pieces instead of a full dinner. Neither option was available anywhere else.

I’d come here again without hesitation when I’m in the neighborhood. A four-piece dinner including a breast was $16.49.

Alpine Inn, 10405 Calhoun Road, had the least expensive chicken dinner for what you get, four pieces and a side for $12.50.

We went there for lunch on a clear and chilly weekday, when only one other table was occupied. That’s not surprising — it’s as out in the country as an urban Omaha restaurant gets. Grace, who has family in the eastern U.S., said the drive to the Inn reminded her of Massachusetts.

The fried chicken here is tasty enough. It lacked spice — tasted mostly like salt and pepper — and it was probably the most greasy. It also was hard to detach from the bone, making it a challenge for my sloppy, fork-reliant self.

The breading was super-crisp and it came to the table fresh out of the fryer, which were points in its favor.

The real draw at the Alpine, of course, is an Omaha legend. They put chicken bones and remnants outside the building near the windows, and raccoons rush to feed on it. People who have been there at the right time rave about the show.

Alas, the raccoons were a no-show the day we visited. I’ll go back again just to see that spectacle, even if it takes several trips. And what the heck: I’ll order chicken.

We visited the Cabin Bar & Grill, 9226 Mormon Bridge Road, that same weekday and it was packed at 2 p.m., so full that we got one of the last tables. It remained that way the entire time we were there.

The chicken, when we finally got it, was fall-off-the-bone tender. It was more spicy than that at the Alpine Inn, but not quite complex enough to keep the breading from tasting primarily like flour. It also was more greasy than most.

Some of this perhaps is because the staff was overwhelmed. We waited long enough to get our chicken — more than 40 minutes — that we became concerned they had forgotten our order. Our server, who was also behind the bar, didn’t visit our table with updates.

I finally went to ask how our order was and she was less than cordial as she said the kitchen was catching up and that it would be out shortly. When it came to our table, it was cold.

I’m pretty sure that I’ve been surly with people when I’m stressed, so I’m chalking it up to the challenges restaurants face these days. No hard feelings. I’m more than willing to give the Cabin — and its chicken — another try. The hordes of happy people there that day can’t be totally wrong.

Bottom line: We usually conclude that there’s something valid about every place we visit and that our experiences likely vary from others who love certain restaurants. That was true this time as well.

You won’t go wrong if you try any one of the six to form your own opinion.