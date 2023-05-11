When Tekamah baker and candlemaker Susie Robison was a child, visitors flocked to her family farm near Winside, Nebraska.

“My mom and dad (Kathy and Bob Petersen) were very hospitable,” she says. “We had people at our house all the time … five times a week in the wintertime. Mom always fed them, of course, because that’s what you do.”

Kathy would fire up the oven, bake a batch of cinnamon rolls and serve the warm, spicy and buttery treats on fine china to her guests.

Robison remembered those precious times — and realized she had inherited her mom’s heart for hospitality — when she opened her popular Tekamah business that’s part candle store, part floral shop, part gift boutique and part tearoom.

“When we got Master’s Hand,” she said, “one of the things I really wanted to do was serve cinnamon rolls like Mom did.”

Those rolls turned a store that Robison admits is “in the middle of nowhere” into a social media sensation when a website named them the world’s best in 2020.

Now they’re one of the stars in our latest search for Omaha’s Great Grub, perhaps making this story as much about Mother’s Day — and love — as it is about food.

We nibbled on cinnamon rolls from seven Omaha bakeries and two not far from home — Ashland, which is about a 30-minute drive, and Tekamah, which takes a little under an hour (or less, if you drive like I do.)

The competition was so fierce that our team chose three favorites: Robison’s legacy rolls; a traditional roll made with brioche dough at Fariner Bakery in Ashland; and an incredible salted-caramel behemoth at A Catered Affair near 134th and State Streets in Omaha.

Three colleagues joined me on the team: managing editor Courtney Brummer-Clark; editor and reporter Kiley Cruse and special projects manager Nick Cavallaro. We conducted the “search” in a conference room at work since most of the places weren’t sit-down restaurants.

Even though it’s not in the Omaha metropolitan area, we figured we had to try the roll that had been heralded as best in the world. Master’s Hand gets a lot of love from Omahans who don’t mind the drive.

Robison had the family recipe for the rolls but no “how-to” advice from her mom. She thought she had time to learn, but then Mom died at age 58 when Robison was a young adult.

“At 25, you’re not thinking about how you want to learn different things from your mama that you do not know,” Robison says. “I thought, ‘How hard can it be? You get flour, you get cinnamon and you put it together, and bingo, you have cinnamon rolls.'”

It took two years of testing — and failures — before she came up with a roll that was exactly like Mom’s.

She worked until she found the right cinnamon-to-sugar-to-butter ratio. Her first attempts were too flat. The perfected version is at least a couple inches tall.

She figured out the best time to apply the buttercream icing.

“I tell my girls that as soon as (the rolls) are out of the oven, within five minutes I want them frosted. If you frost too early, you lose it down the sides. If you wait too long, they’re too cool to get the butter the way you want it to be,” she says.

She started out selling one pan (12 rolls) a week and now makes about 175 dozen for the same time frame. That doesn’t include special orders — this weekend, for instance, she’s filling a request for 900 rolls.

Nick perfectly summed up the team consensus on her product.

“This was cinnamon roll perfection," he said, “fluffy and moist and not too sweet. The frosting is a ‘wow’ factor all by itself. I’m glad I don’t live close enough to get one every day, but it’s certainly tempting even with the distance.”

There was a tiny quibble — call it a first-world problem. Both Courtney and Kiley took issue with the way the rolls are packaged in compact plastic containers. It’s so big that it barely fits, and you lose frosting when you take it out.

“When we cut it into fourths to share, some of us got way more frosting than others,” Kiley said.

And we all agreed that you want as much of Susie’s frosting as possible.

The Fariner roll was much like that at Master’s Hand, with less — but still enough — icing. I loved the perfectly balanced cinnamon taste and the tender brioche dough.

For Kiley, this roll edged out Master’s Hand by a nudge. She said it was light and airy, with a glaze that wasn’t too sweet and seeped into every layer of the pastry.

“Perfection,” she said. “Worth the drive to Ashland.”

Owner Ashley Welch, who opened Fariner in 2021, said in an email that the light icing is intentional. She developed the roll when she was operating her first Ashland bakery more than 12 years ago, and tweaked it for her new place.

“(It’s) always topped with a light icing (as opposed to a cream cheese of buttercream style) to keep the rolls from being excessively sweet,” she said. “Funny enough, the most testing has been on the icing.”

She said the $4 roll, with its rich cinnamon-butter filling, is the top-selling item at Fariner.

The salted caramel cinnamon roll at A Caterer Affair was amazing, and unlike any we’d ever tasted. That’s why it was included on our favorites list in its own “specialty” roll category.

At $4, this massive — and I mean giant — roll may be the best value at any bakery in the Midwest. We divided it into four pieces, and felt totally satisfied. I would love to talk to someone who has eaten the whole thing.

Carly Banse, head pastry chef at the northwest Omaha eatery, explained the size.

“When we were perfecting the cinnamon roll recipe, that was one of the things we wanted to make it different,” she said. “In the cafe, we sell them almost as an appetizer, asking people if they want to split a cinnamon roll. Then there are those people who have no issue eating the whole thing, and I applaud them, honestly.”

Banse said the roll is made by adding doctored commercial caramel sauce to the generous cinnamon, butter and brown sugar filling in their original roll. The caramel is inside all the way through as well as drizzled on top with sea salt, which causes “the wow factor,” she said.

We were, indeed, wowed.

“The caramel coating really sealed the deal, bringing a new depth of flavor and a few hundred extra calories to the experience,” Nick said. “What’s not to love?”

Said Kiley: “I couldn’t come up with a better jazzed-up cinnamon roll in my dreams." She added that she would drive across the city to have it again.

The rest of the contenders:

Over Easy, 168th and Q Streets. The cinnamon roll here had a surprise: bacon. That made it a serious contender in the “specialty” category.

“It would be great for breakfast,” I said. “The bacon gets really caramelized.”

It had a delicious buttery taste, and the combo of sweet and savory was, to me, irresistible.

Nick agreed, saying he loved the flaky dough. “I would absolutely have this again and again and … you get the idea.”

Most of the rolls were better when we heated them up, but this one definitely needs to be warm. Even that didn’t make them OK for Courtney, however. She didn’t like the bacon in the folds of the roll and said she probably wouldn’t order it again.

I would. It’s a little pricey at $4.99, but that wouldn’t deter me. I’ll have to hurry, though. The restaurant is not renewing its lease and will close in early June, though it may be resurrected at some point, according to owner Nick Bartholomew.

Le Quartier, 51st and Underwood Streets, 87th and Pacific Streets. They make a very traditional roll, with frosting that has just the right ratio of cream cheese, butter and sugar. I found the roll comforting and the frosting delicious.

“This is a classic take on a cinnamon roll that makes you feel right at home,” Nick said.

“My first thought was that this would be awesome with a bowl of hot chili,” Courtney said. “The sweetness in the icing would offset the heat in the chili.”

The cinnamon in the roll was subtle, but shined in bites with no frosting. For $3.50, it would be a go-to for me, especially since LeQuartier is right around the corner from my home.

Sweet Magnolia’s, 813 N. 40th St., 1222 Nicholas St. The consensus here is that this roll was really more like a cinnamon bun, which, admittedly, is fairly nit-picky. The bottom line is that it was one of our better choices.

It initially was hard to cut through, and I jumped to the conclusion that it probably wouldn’t be very good. Boy, was I surprised. Like the roll at Over Easy, this one came alive when it was warmed in the microwave, just enough to make it tender but not enough to melt the delectable cream cheese frosting.

It was one of my favorites. Nick agreed.

“This roll offers layer after layer of cinnamon heaven, with a perfect blend of spice and sweetness, including a layer of caramel,” he said.

And we all loved that caramel. The sum total of this treat was definitely worth the $4 price tag.

Hardy Coffee Co., 6051 Maple St., 2112 N. 30th St, 1031 Jones St., 14450 Meadows Blvd., Suite 5. The $3.75 roll here is a great choice for frosting lovers. The other three team members found it a little too sweet, though that’s not a deal-breaker for me, especially since the frosting is made with cream cheese.

I wouldn’t hesitate to try it again.

Legends, 501 S. Main St., Council Bluffs. The cinnamon roll at this popular restaurant that recently changed ownership is huge, and, at $4.95, commands a larger price than some.

“It’s easily as big as a salad plate,” Kiley said.

As a Council Bluffs resident, Courtney is a big fan of this big roll.

“They are always good,” she said. “They are freshly made and pair nicely with breakfast or a chili dinner. When they are warmed up, all of the icing soaks into the roll and it just becomes something wonderful.”

Shandy’s, 13811 T Plaza. The rolls there come only in a tray of seven for $13. The frosting was good, and it made the roll, but we may have caught them at a bad time. We all thought they had a strong taste of yeast that had fermented or didn’t rise enough. Whatever it was, it was off-putting. I have heard so many good things about Shandy’s that I suspect this was an anomaly. I definitely will try the rolls again.

Bottom line: Omaha has lots of tasty cinnamon rolls, including, I’m sure, many that we didn’t try. There isn’t one on our list that I wouldn’t try again.

Bottom line two: Bakers put a lot of thought and care into cinnamon rolls — often using old family recipes — and it shows. They remind us of home.

For Robison, it’s all about honoring a cherished family member who left her way too soon.

“We use real cream, real butter and real love,” she says. “We love to serve them right out of the oven, on china. That gives us the opportunity to do things like my mom. She taught me two things: That you should save plastic bags in plastic bags in plastic bags. (In other words, be frugal.) And the other is that when people come to your house, you feed them.”