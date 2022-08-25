Omaha's Great Grub: When drinking margaritas, we learned it's all about balance

What makes a margarita worth its salt? Could it be sugar, by any chance? Or a Tajin chili powder blend?

We answer those questions in this edition of Omaha’s Great Grub.

Over the last few weeks, my colleagues Kiley Cruse (reporter and editor) and Nick Cavallaro (projects manager) joined me in creating our own personal Margaritaville, rating the drinks at seven metro-area bars and restaurants that got high marks for margaritas on social media.

We tried 14 margaritas in all — seven traditional blends and seven specialty drinks. And we concluded that when it comes to making and drinking the sweet-and-sour cocktails, balance is everything.

When blending the margaritas, you don’t want one ingredient to overwhelm. And when imbibing, you don’t want to lose your ability to walk in a straight line. Moderation is the key to both.

Nobody knows for sure who invented the margarita.

One popular legend involves an Iowa newspaperman — one James Graham of Moville. According to Wikipedia, cocktail historian David Wondrich says it’s related to the brandy daisy (margarita is daisy in Spanish), remade with tequila instead of the title liquor.

Graham reported drinking such a blend in 1936 at a bar in Tijuana, Mexico, years before any of the other margarita creation stories.

The cocktail has evolved since then.

A classic margarita is now made with tequila, orange liqueur (usually triple sec) and lime juice, and, most of the time, is garnished with a fresh lime. They’re served on the rocks (shaken), frozen (blended with ice) and straight up (no ice), usually with salt on the rim of the glass.

With specialty margaritas, once you’ve used the standard ingredients, anything goes. We saw flavors such as watermelon, cucumber, various fruits and even jalapeno on all the menus.

We decided it was unfair to compare the “plain” margaritas with their “fancy” counterparts, so we chose one standout in each category.

We found our favorite traditional margarita at El Muchacho Alegre, a brand-new, locally owned Mexican restaurant near 72nd Street and Crown Point Avenue.

It comes to the table in a shaker, with floating slices of lime and orange and empty martini glasses lightly rimmed with salt.

The balance was amazing, and it got better the more we drank it. There was enough for three small pours for each of us, which would equal three full drinks.

“The longer the drink sat in the tumbler, the more the orange flavor was incorporated, which gave each pour its own distinct taste, all of them good,” Kiley said.

The flavor profile changed with each drink, but no one ingredient ever dominated.

Nick and I were equally enthusiastic.

“If I ordered a margarita in a dream, this would be the one that showed up,” Nick said.

It’s the result of experimentation, said Delfino Santos, who owns the restaurant with his family. They wanted to set it apart from those at other Mexican eateries.

“We use all natural ingredients,” he said. “And we don’t put in a lot of ice.”

They pair a homemade margarita mix with fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, triple sec, agave nectar and top shelf tequila such as Don Julio or Patron.

And every order comes with a small bonus for each person: a free shot of their special blend combining tequila, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, agave nectar and Grand Marnier.

“If someone wants to buy that, we will pour it in a margarita glass,” Santos said.

At $11, the El Muchacho Alegre margarita is a great deal for three people, even when you don’t count the bonus. We also tried the raspberry mint margarita here for $12. We were fans, but all agreed that the abundant mint made it seem more like a mojito than a margarita.

Our top specialty margarita surprised us all, especially me. I expected to fall in love with one of the fruity frozen drinks, but a pepper — and a new-to-me spice — knocked them out of contention.

Many elements make the jalapeno margarita at Mula a marvel — and our favorite.

The lemon-lime flavor tastes incredibly fresh, masking the subtle jalapeno for a second or two until it hits you. When you add the special coating on the rim of the glass, the margarita is in a class of its own.

What’s in that coating? A spice called Tajin, said our accommodating and knowledgeable server.

What the heck is Tajin, we wondered, so we turned to Google. Its website says it’s “a unique blend of 100% natural chili peppers, lime and sea salt that makes everything bueno.”

We wholeheartedly agreed. We also liked the way it was applied on the glass.

“One half (of the glass) was heavily salted and the other had none,” Kiley said. “This gives the consumer control over the amount of salt and seasoning they get on their glass.”

Nick called the drink “a standout.”

“The Tajin garnish elevated the whole thing,” he said. “I’ll absolutely be having this one again.”

I thought it was worth every cent of its $9 price.

Mula operations manager Sam Pattavina said a house-made margarita mix they named limonata is the core of the cocktail. It contains fresh lime and lemon juice and unrefined cane sugar. They mix that with triple sec, plus 100% blue weber agave tequila that’s infused with fresh jalapeno peppers.

They make the infused booze in large batches and figure out the perfect length of time to cure each one so it’s not overly spicy; depending on when they are grown and harvested, some jalapenos are more spicy than others.

“We wanted to figure out how to be different,” Pattavina said. The restaurant opened eight years ago at the corner of 40th and Farnam Streets.

Owner Michael Sanchez said he sells at least 1,000 of the jalapeno margaritas each week.

“It’s one of the most popular,” he said. The best seller is the house margarita, and he wouldn’t even estimate how many of those they serve over seven days.

“A lot,” he said.

We tried that house margarita, and it probably was our runner-up in that category, though it had some stiff competition.

“It has an authentic, fresh taste and it wasn’t overly strong,” Nick said.

We found a lot to recommend at the other five restaurants we visited.

We started at Mama’s Pizza near 96th Street and Giles Road in La Vista. Only the classic margarita was available on the day we visited. It was extremely boozy and a bargain at $5.50. We agreed that must be much of its appeal with its fans on social media.

“What it lacks in finesse, it makes up for in potency,” Nick said. “Call me an Uber and bring me another.”

FYI: There was no salt or fresh lime on the rim.

The same day, we traveled a few miles to Ollie and Hobbes near 84th Street and Highway 370 in Papillion. The house margarita there had a strong fresh lime taste but that didn’t overpower its flavor profile — it was not bitter and not too sweet.

“It was a drink I’d order again,” Kiley said.

We also tried the blended peach margarita. Our opinions were mixed on this one.

“It’s dangerous because I don’t taste the booze at all,” I said. The peaches were plentiful, and I was OK with how sweet it was. The others prefer their margaritas more tart.

Our waitress was great — she was the only server on our tour who gave us the choice of sugar or salt on the rim and blended or on the rocks.

This restaurant offered a solid choice of margaritas, all for $8. I would try the raspberry if I went back.

On day two, Mula day, we also went to Hook & Lime at 735 N. 14th St. in the north downtown district.

The classic margarita there passed our balance test: the flavor was well-rounded, with a strong citrus aftertaste. We thought it had too much salt on the rim, “but even so, it’s a winner,” Nick said.

At $7.95, it definitely was a contender.

We also really enjoyed Hook & Lime's blackberry and lemon margarita, $8.75, one of the more unusual flavors we encountered. Many fruit margaritas taste artificial — we even tried some that tasted slightly medicinal. This one was fresh — and refreshing.

“The lemon and blackberry combination is smooth and delicate,” Nick said. “If I’m in the mood for a non-traditional margarita, I’ll know where to go.”

Kiley said the more she sipped, the more she liked it.

“I wasn’t enamored with it on the first drink.” she said, “but it definitely grew on me and I really enjoyed it by the end.”

On day three, when we discovered El Muchacho Alegre, we also went to The Corner Kick at Linden Market near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road.

Nick described its house margarita, at a very reasonable $5.99, as “the perfect summery drink.” It was tart and refreshing, with a good kick without tasting like it was mostly booze.

Like the peach margarita, I also found this one dangerous because it was so much like lemonade that I could be lulled into drinking too much. I’d definitely order it again, however, any time I’m not the designated driver.

The waiter told us their most popular specialty margarita is the Don Julio, so we ordered that. It was $10.99, no doubt because of the premium tequila and other ingredients.

The strong hints of orange made this version a standout — they didn’t impede the balance of ingredients but rather enhanced them. It also had an abundance of salt on the glass, making it way too salty by the end.

Even so, Nick said, he would order it again, making sure to ask for less salt.

The waitress — who was wonderful — offered to remake the drink when we commented on the salt.

Our final stop was Moran’s Grill, at 3909 Twin Creek Road in Bellevue. The drinks here — at 18 ounces — were the largest we tried. We again figured that accounted for part of their popularity on social media.

The sweetness of the traditional margarita overpowered the tequila. We ordered it with Tajin on the rim and that elevated the flavor.

You could taste more tequila in the strawberry margarita, which came with a sugared rim. It was OK, but we all agreed that fresh strawberries would have made it better.

Both drinks were serviceable for a night on the town, but the real winner on our trip to Moran’s was an amazing plate of waffle fry nachos.

We’d all go back for that again and again.

