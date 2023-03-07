Temperatures plunged last month as we set out on our latest search for Omaha’s Great Grub.

Though it wasn’t fun to shiver as we ran from cars to restaurants, the deep freeze wasn’t entirely unfortunate, because bowls and cups of hot French onion soup awaited us at each spot.

Overall, it was a cozy and satisfying way to get warm. We found some tasty soups in both likely and unlikely places.

Our favorite wasn’t at a surprising restaurant, but it did have some surprising ingredients. Read on for the reveal.

Our team this time had two newbies: Cindy Arneson, an Omaha hospice nurse, and Christine Zueck-Watkins, a former World-Herald newsroom colleague who is now a freelance book designer. The core stayed the same: World-Herald reporter and editor Kiley Cruse and me.

French onion soup is one of those dishes that offers ample flavor from a few ingredients. Food historians believe some form of it has been around since every party was a toga party. Throughout time, onions have been plentiful and easy to grow, so the soup was popular with peasants and poor people.

The version we know and love was created in Paris in the 18th century, they say. A New York City restaurateur introduced it to Americans in 1861. In traditional French onion soup, the base is meat stock, croutons or baguette slices and cheese, though, as we learned, there are myriad variations.

We also have to acknowledge that, at least locally, cream-based onion soups are uber popular. We tried two, even though they’re not the traditional Parisian product, and we were blown away by both.

Social media and word of mouth helped us choose where we would go.

We started at Timber Wood Fired Bistro, 8702 Pacific St. in Countryside Village. I go there fairly frequently because it’s only a couple blocks from home.

The $9 cup of French onion soup came out in a crock topped with nicely toasted Gruyere cheese and onions that were well-caramelized. The broth — made from roasted chicken — had great, intense flavor when married to the plentiful onions, but we all found it too salty.

The menu said they used focaccia bread as the vehicle for the perfectly gooey cheese, and, despite toasting, it got soggy. We agreed that we preferred bread that remains at least a little crisp in the soup, although I think it’s not all bad to have the bread thicken the soup and soak up the flavor.

Even so, said Kiley, “the crust was still crunchy.” And Christine said she was impressed by its “beautiful presentation.”

Unlike my dining partners, I’d had the soup before and didn’t remember the salt being so prevalent. I would order it again.

We ate our next cup of traditional French onion soup (after a stop for creamy soup; more on that later) at Cafe Diem, a sparsely decorated, diner-like breakfast and lunch restaurant at 9839 S. 96th St., Suite 109 in Papillion.

After being conditioned to expect the best French onion soup at high-end restaurants, we were pleased and surprised by the rich and complex version we ate there for $6.99.

The menu said it’s simmered for hours, and the intense flavor was proof.

“It clearly was full of spices,” Christine said. “I noticed two bay leaves had made their way into my serving.”

I found one too. We also thought we detected Worcestershire sauce.

The cheese slice was thick and the toasted bread was dense enough to hold its own. We had one quibble: The Swiss Gruyere cheese was melted but not broiled, and most of us agreed that we like the “blistered” cheese on top of other French onion soup iterations.

It also had more onions than some we tried. We left feeling that we had found a definite contender in an unlikely, unassuming and out-of-the-way place.

On to Jimi D’s, 6303 Center St. Suite 106, where we were also a bit surprised: It appeared that our $5.99 cups of soup had pieces of cheese not only on top but throughout the broth. We were puzzled — but pleased — when we kept encountering melty bits of goodness long after the bread was gone. It was clearly our cheesiest experience.

We weren’t quite as taken with the broth, which was the lightest — and least savory — of all we tried. It also seemed as though the onions had been caramelized in a little too much butter, because the top of the soup had an oily sheen that got worse as it cooled.

It also could have used twice the onions. And, unlike a couple others we tried, it didn’t have enough salt.

The abundant cheese, however, made an impression. It pleasantly permeated nearly every bite. I would give it a second chance.

“The best part of this soup was the extra cheese hidden at the bottom of the bowl,” Kiley said.

Cindy said she thought the soup could have been more balanced.

“It’s like a dance,” she told us. “Everything must work together.”

Avoli Osteria, 5013 Underwood Ave., calls its $14 onion soup Italian Onion Gratinato, but it has essentially the same ingredients and preparation as its French cousin.

We were immediately impressed with how it looked.

“It’s a gorgeous presentation in a rustic, pedestalled ramekin,” Christine said in notes she shared later, “with perfectly toasted cheese across the top and tumbling over the side of the bowl. A sprinkling of chives on the top was a nice touch.”

The bread was cut to precisely fit the bowl.

We thought we tasted red wine in the rich broth as we eagerly slurped it up. It had so many onions and so much bread and creamy Fontina cheese that it could have been a meal in itself.

“The onions were the most evenly sliced of all we tried,” Kiley said.

Like the soup at Timber, it featured focaccia bread that eventually disintegrated into the soup. In this case, I thought it gave the soup a hearty and rustic edge, but Kiley said she was not a fan.

It was definitely a contender, though it, too, seemed overly salty. But with one place to go, we still hadn’t found a definitive favorite among the traditional soups.

We also had been to both Brushi, 721 N. 132nd St., and Brazen Head, 319 N. 78th St., for their creamy onion soup and were wowed by each.

The $8 Brushi soup was the thinner and more brothy of the two, which let the onion flavor shine, Kiley said. The croutons stayed a little crunchy, giving it an interesting texture. It didn’t appear to have much, if any, cheese,

The Brazen Head soup, $4.99 a cup and $5.99 a bowl, was rich and cheesy, with a slice of buttery-tasting toasted bread as a crouton. It was, in Kiley’s words, “a bit of creamy heaven.”

When we asked the server about the spice blend, she brought us printed recipes. That was a nice bonus. I’m definitely trying to make it at home, no matter how much heavy cream costs.

We learned that all the spices were fresh.

“The basil,” Cindy said, “was a nice touch.” She, too, planned to try the recipe.

As much as we liked both soups, however, we decided that we couldn’t declare either one as our overall favorite because they were so different from the five traditional concoctions we had tried. It was, we concluded, specifically a search for French onion soup.

Our final stop was Le Bouillon, chef Paul Kulik’s restaurant at 1017 Howard St. in the Old Market.

And there, in the former location of the French Cafe, we found our true love.

The flavor profile was unlike any we had tried. The broth was a rich amber color and had the distinct aroma of an unusual spice, maybe cinnamon or allspice. Christine thought she detected a subtle tomato flavor.

The onions were perfectly caramelized and appropriately ample. There were two good-sized pieces of cheese melted over the top of chewy, substantial bread. And there wasn’t even a hint of the salty overtones we found elsewhere.

“This was a very satisfying bowl of soup,” Kiley said. “I was starting to think that we wouldn’t find a soup that lived up to my expectations, but we did here.”

Kulik said he added the soup to the menu a couple of years after he opened Le Bouillon, which he said was inspired by small neighborhood restaurants in Paris.

Fans of the late, great French Cafe frequently asked if he could offer French onion soup, which had been a popular item on its menu. That cohort included his mother-in-law, which eventually sealed the deal.

But, he said, “we had to find our own take on the dish.” And, with chef de cuisine Tony Lonergan, he has continued to refine that take.

“We’ve come to a really good place with what that is,” he said in an interview after learning that it was this month’s Omaha’s Great Grub favorite.

It starts with a dark and rich combination of beef stock and stock created with a chicken carcass. Lonergan uses clarified butter to sweat the onions. They add star anise and allspice (we were right about that), then finish it off with emulsified foie gras and sherry vinegar, accounting for the rustic and unique taste we all raved about.

They use two small slices of locally sourced baguette, toasted with a little butter to create an even color. Then they top the bread with hand-sliced Comte, a cheese in the style of gruyere, and run the whole thing under the broiler.

Before serving, they top it with fresh chives and tarragon.

When we were ordering, I didn’t even glance at the price and later was surprised to find that it was only $11. It’s definitely a good deal.

“People seem to enjoy it,” Kulik said. “It’s one of the very few items that have been consistently on the menu since they were launched.”

Kulik, who also was the founding chef of The Boiler Room, is clearly pleased to be offering his own spin on something that people remember so fondly. Tradition, he said, is important.

“Over the years, I’ve become a little more sentimental,” he said.

Me too. I won’t forget that soup anytime soon, and I can’t wait to introduce it to my friends and family.