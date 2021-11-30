 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha's LeadBelly will close for good at the end of the year
0 comments

Omaha's LeadBelly will close for good at the end of the year

A little garlic and sun-dried tomatoes can really give your green beans a kick.

LeadBelly, which opened in spring 2016 at Midtown Crossing, is closing at the end of the year.

General manager Jessica Powell said the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the Omaha location’s demise. Owners at its parent company, Red Herring Concepts, said they plan to concentrate on their Lincoln restaurants: the original LeadBelly and Toast.

Powell said management decided it was a good time to make the move because the Omaha lease is expiring. They’ve known about the closing for a few months but just announced it on Monday, she said.

LeadBelly is known for its innovative burgers and entrees, especially its macaroni and cheese. The Lincoln menu is similar to the one in Omaha.

Owner Tony Young said he’s sorry to leave the neighborhood. Omaha’s LeadBelly is at 3201 Farnam St.

“Regrettably, after six years in Omaha, we have made the decision not to renew our lease,” he said on a Facebook post. “We would like to sincerely thank our loyal patrons and wonderful staff for the support they have given us.”

Red Herring Concepts is considering a return to Omaha eventually, Powell said, either with LeadBelly or another restaurant.

Omaha’s LeadBelly will remain open through Dec. 31. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gucci heirs call House of Gucci 'an insult' to the brand's legacy

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert