Omaha's LeadBelly will close for good at the end of the year

LeadBelly, which opened in spring 2016 at Midtown Crossing, is closing at the end of the year.

General manager Jessica Powell said the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the Omaha location’s demise. Owners at its parent company, Red Herring Concepts, said they plan to concentrate on their Lincoln restaurants: the original LeadBelly and Toast.

Powell said management decided it was a good time to make the move because the Omaha lease is expiring. They’ve known about the closing for a few months but just announced it on Monday, she said.

LeadBelly is known for its innovative burgers and entrees, especially its macaroni and cheese. The Lincoln menu is similar to the one in Omaha.