Omaha's love of restaurants inspires rare common ground between Don Bacon and Kara Eastman

Omaha’s love affair with local, independent restaurants must run deep. It's even bringing together the candidates for Nebraska's 2nd District House seat.
Chew on this: Democrat Kara Eastman held a virtual town hall last Thursday with Omaha restaurant owners to tout a bill offering $120 billion in federal help for local restaurants.
Republican Don Bacon, the incumbent, was contacted by The World-Herald that day for his stance on the bill, introduced by Oregon Democrat Rep. Earl Blumenauer. Bacon said he'd look into it, then decided to sign on as a co-sponsor.
Both Eastman and Bacon said that the Omaha area stands to benefit from lessening the economic hit endured by restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic and that local establishments help give communities character.
Their comments came with a partisan aftertaste. Eastman asserted Bacon didn't do enough early on to help small businesses. Bacon said Eastman opposed as corporate largesse some of the business aid programs used by restaurants that were included in Congress' coronavirus relief package this spring.
Still, the restaurant aid inspired a rare moment of bipartisan agreement in the race. Eastman applauded Bacon for jumping on board, and Bacon acknowledged the bill was a good idea.
“We have to think about the long-term costs of not spending the money now,” Eastman said.
Said Bacon: “I think our restaurants are under a lot of duress, and we’re not done yet.”
Blumenauer’s bill is the so-called Restaurants Act. The Senate version of the bill is being spearheaded by Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican.
Blumenauer’s House version is narrowly tailored to independent restaurants — think locally owned, locally run restaurants — more Lo Sole Mio, less Olive Garden.
Wicker’s Senate bill also would allow the local owners of chain restaurant locations to seek aid, a difference the Nebraska Restaurant Association prefers, said Zoe Olson, its executive director.
“There’s a lot of people who put their money into buying a franchise (location),” Olson said. “They are local.”
She cited Nebraska staples such as Runza, Amigo’s and Valentino’s as examples of restaurants that wouldn’t be eligible for assistance under the House version of the bill, even though many are independently owned.
Both bills propose providing restaurant aid as federal grants, not loans, avoiding the debt risk many restaurants assumed this spring by participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided an incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the job.
The federal government pledged to forgive many of those loans, but owners said they are worried about that actually happening.
The grants would be a big deal to restaurant owners like Anne Konen, who owns Tracks Lounge, an Aksarben neighborhood bar that touts itself as "home to the world's best chicken."
Konen, who participated in Eastman’s online event, said she didn’t want to go into deeper debt and said the grants would allow her to avoid layoffs.
In the spring, she took out a Paycheck Protection Program loan for $82,000, saying it helped her keep things going. But she’s worried about the possible impact of another virus flare-up this fall.
“Talking about my business makes me want to cry,” she said.
Tracks' February sales were up 44% over the previous year. Then March hit, with coronavirus restrictions, and she closed down, reopening some two months later.
Her narrow bar couldn't safely accommodate indoor dining, so it reopened with patio seating and takeout, she said. Bringing back customers has helped, she said, but she's still selling 60% less alcohol.
Bill Barstow, who along with his wife, Connie, owns Backlot Taphouse restaurant and Aksarben Cinema, said he and other similar business owners are navigating a crazy situation.
His company includes a small gym, movie theater and restaurant, with expansion plans underway in west Omaha.
Their restaurant is operating, and their movie theater will open soon in Aksarben. In addition, he said, plans are in the works for a new movie theater near 204th and Harrison Streets.
Any help to offset losses is welcome. He choked up when talking about the 160 employees he has had to furlough, saying many of them volunteered their time to help get his family’s businesses ready to reopen.
Nationally, about 18% of restaurants have closed since March, Olson said. Fewer Nebraska restaurants have closed, she said, but many remain at risk.
Rep. Blumenauer, who joined the Eastman event, said he has seen industry research that shows most local, independent restaurants nationally could close permanently by year’s end.
The Omaha area already has lost some favorite restaurants, including the Flatiron Café and the Dundee Dell.
Blumenauer's bill aims to close the gap between how much money restaurants made in 2019 and what they’re expected to make this year. He said he’s working on how to handle restaurants that opened in 2020.
The Oregon congressman acknowledged that $120 billion “sounds like a lot of money.” But, he said, Congress has “been throwing a lot of money around" that isn’t “particularly targeted.”
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., hasn't yet reviewed the restaurants bill, her office said. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., supports the Paycheck Protection Program but not industry-specific “bailouts," a spokeswoman said.
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, the Democrat who represents Council Bluffs, is a co-sponsor of Blumenauer's restaurants bill.
Axne said she wants to make sure restaurants, which are likely to be affected by COVID-19 for a long time, have the resources to make up for reduced capacity and revenues, so they can make rent payments and pay their employees.
Her GOP opponent, former Rep. David Young, supports the measure, too.
Said Young: “It shouldn’t be a partisan issue to support small businesses who are suffering severe losses and potential permanent closures due to circumstances beyond their control.”
World-Herald staff writer Betsie Freeman contributed to this report.
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.