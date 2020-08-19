Omaha's love of restaurants inspires rare common ground between Don Bacon and Kara Eastman

The grants would be a big deal to restaurant owners like Anne Konen, who owns Tracks Lounge, an Aksarben neighborhood bar that touts itself as "home to the world's best chicken."

Konen, who participated in Eastman’s online event, said she didn’t want to go into deeper debt and said the grants would allow her to avoid layoffs.

In the spring, she took out a Paycheck Protection Program loan for $82,000, saying it helped her keep things going. But she’s worried about the possible impact of another virus flare-up this fall.

“Talking about my business makes me want to cry,” she said.

Tracks' February sales were up 44% over the previous year. Then March hit, with coronavirus restrictions, and she closed down, reopening some two months later.

Her narrow bar couldn't safely accommodate indoor dining, so it reopened with patio seating and takeout, she said. Bringing back customers has helped, she said, but she's still selling 60% less alcohol.

Bill Barstow, who along with his wife, Connie, owns Backlot Taphouse restaurant and Aksarben Cinema, said he and other similar business owners are navigating a crazy situation.