Omaha's Mahogany Prime named Nebraska's best steakhouse by MSN

The city's top steakhouse is a heated debate for Omahans. MSN has weighed in, voting Mahogany Prime as the best steakhouse in Nebraska .

"Every detail at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse in Omaha is refined beyond your wildest expectation," MSN wrote in its review. "Outstanding service complements sizzling steaks flooding out of the kitchen. The menu is raved about by all who dine here, from the bone-in rib-eye to the French onion soup and potatoes au gratin. You mustn't leave without tasting the lobster cargot too."