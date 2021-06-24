 Skip to main content
Omaha's Mahogany Prime named Nebraska's best steakhouse by MSN
Omaha's Mahogany Prime named Nebraska's best steakhouse by MSN

Mahogany Prime

MSN named Mahogany Prime as Nebraska's best steakhouse.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Jefferson Napier, a manager at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, discusses the atmosphere at the restaurant.

Omaha is well-known for its steak tradition.

The city's top steakhouse is a heated debate for Omahans. MSN has weighed in, voting Mahogany Prime as the best steakhouse in Nebraska.

"Every detail at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse in Omaha is refined beyond your wildest expectation," MSN wrote in its review. "Outstanding service complements sizzling steaks flooding out of the kitchen. The menu is raved about by all who dine here, from the bone-in rib-eye to the French onion soup and potatoes au gratin. You mustn't leave without tasting the lobster cargot too."

Mahogany, located at 13665 California St., has been open since 2003.

What is Omaha's best steakhouse?

You voted:
