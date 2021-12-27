 Skip to main content
Omaha's Modern Love temporarily closes dining room due to shortage of COVID tests
A line of vehicles at times numbering over 160 filled a COVID testing site on Monday in Omaha.

A popular vegan restaurant in Omaha closed its dining room indefinitely Monday.

Modern Love, located in Midtown Crossing, will be closed to dine-in customers because of inadequate COVID-19 testing in the metro area, said co-owner Isa Chandra Moskowitz.

Moskowitz said employees who have been exposed to COVID-19 haven't been able to get tested and receive results in time for their shifts. Staff have reported they can't find rapid at-home tests in local pharmacies.

"If an employee was able to know they were positive or not we would be able to remain open," Moskowitz said.

The rise of the omicron variant coinciding with the holiday season has fueled heightened demand for COVID-19 tests. More than 160 cars lined up for COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru site outside Oakview Mall on Monday.

Moskowitz said her second restaurant in New York City, also called Modern Love, had to close two weeks ago because of increasing COVID-19 cases and a lack of accessible testing.

The Omaha restaurant will still be open for pickup and delivery orders through its website. 

Moskowitz said she doesn't know how long the dining room will be closed, but she will keep the doors shut until more tests are readily available.

Modern Love, which opened in 2014, had to close its dining room for nearly a year earlier in the pandemic, Moskowitz said. 

"Even if someone is exposed, we want them to get a test. We just don't want to risk it," Moskowitz said. "It could be a lot worse, and I would rather be safe than sorry."

