Over Easy, a breakfast and lunch place at 168th and Q Streets, is not renewing its lease.

The restaurant will serve its last meals at that location on June 4, said owner Nick Bartholomew. It may reopen at another site sometime in the future, he said.

It opened 10 years ago and since that time, it has served thousands of mimosas and homemade pop-tarts, not to mention eggs, hash brown rounds, waffles and other brunch items.

“Making Omaha breakfast food fun and adding to the culture has always been our love,” he said on Facebook. “We hope you have seen that.”

Until June 4, it’s open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. A full menu is available at overeasyomaha.com.