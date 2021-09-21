Omaha's second Burrito Envy is open on West Center Road

Omaha’s second Burrito Envy location now is open near 124th Street and West Center Road.
The menu is the same as the original Benson restaurant, but the new store doesn’t have a full-selection bar like the one there, said west location manager Mikayla Petrick.
“We have margaritas, a good selection of beer and a smaller selection of tequila,” she said.
Owner Bryan Baumgart opened the first Burrito Envy near 61st and Maple Streets in 2016.
It’s known for its eclectic menu, including items such as sushi burritos, the "Caribbean" with jerk chicken, cranberries and mango salsa and the "Cuban" with pork, fried plantains and mango habanero mojo. It also has tacos, burrito bowls, quesadillas and totchos.
It will also have the same burrito of the month as the Benson store. In September, it’s made with Mexican street corn.
The dining area has about 50 seats. You order at the counter, give the servers your phone number and they will text you when you can pick up your food at the window.
Artist Amber Keller, who did two murals at the Benson location, also created a large and colorful mural for the new store.
Burrito Envy west is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit burritoenvy.com
