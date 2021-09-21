 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha's second Burrito Envy is open on West Maple Road
1 comment

Omaha's second Burrito Envy is open on West Maple Road

These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on Omaha.com.

Omaha’s second Burrito Envy location now is open near 124th Street and West Maple Road.

The menu is the same as the original Benson restaurant, but the new store doesn’t have a full-selection bar like the one there, said west location manager Mikayla Petrick.

Burrito Envy (copy)

The menu at the new Burrito Envy in west Omaha is the same as the one at the Benson location, with a wide selection of toppings for burritos, tacos and bowls. 

“We have margaritas, a good selection of beer and a smaller selection of tequila,” she said.

Owner Bryan Baumgart opened the first Burrito Envy near 61st and Maple Streets in 2016.

It’s known for its eclectic menu, including items such as sushi burritos, the "Caribbean" with jerk chicken, cranberries and mango salsa and the "Cuban" with pork, fried plantains and mango habanero mojo. It also has tacos, burrito bowls, quesadillas and totchos. 

Burrito Envy (copy)

The Caribbean tacos and burritos at both locations of Burrito Envy are topped with jerk chicken with cranberries and mango salsa.

It will also have the same burrito of the month as the Benson store. In September, it’s made with Mexican street corn.

The dining area has about 50 seats. You order at the counter, give the servers your phone number and they will text you when you can pick up your food at the window.

Artist Amber Keller, who did two murals at the Benson location, also created a large and colorful mural for the new store.

Burrito Envy west is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit burritoenvy.com

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Collins confirms next Genesis tour will be his last

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert