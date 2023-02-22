Omaha’s Naughty Buddha Burger Bar will close its doors for good at the end of the week.

A Facebook post said the closing was due to the death of co-owner Fatiah Ali, but offered no other details.

A new Lincoln location, at 330 S. 21st St., will remain open.

The Omaha vegan restaurant opened two years ago — in the middle of the pandemic — at 707 S. 24th St., near the corner of 24th and Leavenworth Streets. It soon developed an enthusiastic following for its extensive menu, including Impossible Burgers, vegan meatballs, vegetable and grain power bowls, vegan wings and mac and cheese.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

