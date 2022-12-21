On the 11th day of the OWH cookie countdown: Candy Crush

Bark is one of those treats I seem to only make around the holidays. This combination of peppermint and chocolate is perfect for Christmas. And the great thing about bark recipes is that they are easily adaptable. Want a stronger peppermint flavor? Simply add more crushed candy cane.

Peppermint Oreo Bark

• 1 pound vanilla candy melts or almond bark

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 tablespoon butter, melted

• 15 Oreos, crushed

• 4 tablespoons crushed candy cane

• Parchment paper

• Pink or red gel food coloring, optional

1. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. Put the vanilla candy melts or almond bark in a pot and melt on low heat. Stir the entire time until melted. (Note: You do not need to use a double boiler for this recipe, but you can. The benefit is that the mixture won’t burn as it could in a pot. To make your own double boiler, find a glass or metal bowl that fits over the top of a pot without falling inside. Add 2-3 inches water to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and place the bowl on top. Add the ingredients to the bowl as directed in the recipe.)

3. Add oil and butter to chocolate and stir well. If using food coloring, add and stir well.

4. Add in about 2/ 3 of the crushed Oreos and ½ of the crushed candy canes and mix well.

5. Pour onto prepared cookie sheet. Spread to desired thickness. Sprinkle reserved Oreos and crushed candy cane on top.

6. Refrigerate for at least a half-hour. Break into pieces and enjoy.

Storage: Since there aren’t any ingredients that perish quickly, you can store the bark in an airtight container at room temperature for a week. If you want it to last longer, store it in the refrigerator.