On the 12th day of the OWH cookie countdown: Melted Snowmen Cookies

Looking for a fun activity to keep the kids busy over the holiday break? These melted snowmen cookies are the perfect treat.

Melted Snowmen Cookies

This is more of a decorating tutorial, but we’ve included the recipes we used for our sugar cookies and royal icing below.

1. Make round sugar cookies about 3½ to 4 inches in diameter. Let cool completely.

2. Using black royal icing in a piping bag with a small round tip, pipe eyes and a mouth onto a large marshmallow.

3. Using orange food coloring and a toothpick, dip the tip of the toothpick in the food coloring and press onto the marshmallow to make an orange “carrot” nose.

4. Once all of your faces are made, put white royal icing in a piping bag with round tip. Draw an irregular shape on the cookie to make it look like a puddle. Fill in, or flood, with icing. Use a toothpick to blend together the flood icing with the border.

5. Put marshmallow on white icing and let harden.

6. Using black royal icing in a piping bag with small round tip, pipe stick arms and buttons. If the icing is thick, use a toothpick to help spread it into the shape of arms.

7. Make colored royal icing. Pipe a scarf around the marshmallow.

Rollout Sugar Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2½ cups flour, plus extra for rolling

1. Cream butter and sugar together with an electric mixer. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

2. Beat in egg and vanilla. Scrape down sides of the bowl.

3. Add in flour, ½ cup at a time. You may have to finish mixing in the flour by hand. Dough should be very stiff but not crumbly.

4. Sprinkle counter and coat rolling pin with flour. Roll dough to ¼-inch thickness. Cut out 3½- to 4-inch circles with a cookie cutter.

5. Place cookies on parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake at 350 F for 11-12 minutes. Remove cookies to cooling rack. Let cool completely before decorating.

(Recipe courtesy Jodi Stone.)

Easy Royal Icing

This classic easy royal icing is made with meringue powder. It’s easy to work with, sets quickly, and best of all, won’t break your teeth when it dries. It has the most delicious taste and texture and makes decorating sugar cookies fun and simple.

4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

3 tablespoons meringue powder

9–10 tablespoons room temperature water

Optional for decorating: gel food coloring

1. In a large bowl using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat all of the icing ingredients together on high speed for 5 minutes. When lifting the whisk up off the icing, the icing should drizzle down and smooth out within 5-10 seconds. If it’s too thick, add a little more water. If it’s too thin, add a little more sifted powdered sugar.

2. Icing completely dries in about 2 hours at room temperature. If you’re layering royal icing onto cookies for specific designs and need it to set quickly, place cookies in the refrigerator to help speed it up.

Notes: When you’re not working directly with the royal icing, place a damp paper towel directly on the surface of the royal icing. This prevents it from hardening. We also purchased powdered black royal icing at Mangelsen’s. It’s hard to get a dark black with food coloring. This was an easy option and we could make only as much as we needed, keeping the rest of the box for another project.

