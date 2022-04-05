 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One Pacific Place restaurant closes permanently

801 Grill at One Pacific Place near 102nd and Pacific Streets has closed permanently.

A poster on Facebook said she received a call confirming that the restaurant had gone out of business after leaving a request for a reservation on its voice mail. An internet business listing also indicates it is permanently closed.

It opened in mid-2018 at the former location of Pig & Finch.

801 Grill belongs to the same restaurant group as the 801 Chophouse in downtown Omaha, which remains open.

