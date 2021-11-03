Online bakery to have two pop-up events this month

Baked by Sweet Melissa, a bakery that sells its goods online, is having two pop-up events this month.

Owner Melissa Yuko will be at Stir Coffee, 16950 Wright Plaza Suite 137, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and at the Gold Spot Event Room, 1336 Park Ave., from noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Her baked goods include macarons in various flavors including caramel apple, snickerdoodle and red velvet and gluten-friendly brownies. She also sells cardamom caramels and hot cocoa bombs in varieties such as cinnamon roll and pumpkin spice.

For more on the bakery, check out its Facebook page.

