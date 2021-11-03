 Skip to main content
Online bakery to have two pop-up events this month
Baked by Sweet Melissa, a bakery that sells its goods online, is having two pop-up events this month.

Owner Melissa Yuko will be at Stir Coffee, 16950 Wright Plaza Suite 137, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and at the Gold Spot Event Room, 1336 Park Ave., from noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Her baked goods include macarons in various flavors including caramel apple, snickerdoodle and red velvet and gluten-friendly brownies. She also sells cardamom caramels and hot cocoa bombs in varieties such as cinnamon roll and pumpkin spice.

For more on the bakery, check out its Facebook page.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

