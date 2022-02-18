Open up those wallets, it's Girl Scout cookie season

For 12-year-old Aubrey Franzluebbers and her mom, Lynn, the rule of life is, “Never miss a moment of sales.”

At least, during February and March. Why? Because, it is Girl Scout cookie season, and Aubrey is trying to sell 700 boxes this year.

Aubrey is a sixth-grader at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Elkhorn and a member of the school’s Girl Scout Troop No. 42011. She has been a Girl Scout since “she was a Daisy,” the kindergarten level of Girl Scouts. Her mom, Lynn, is her 10-girl troop’s co-leader.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is our favorite season of the year, and it's one of our most important programs of the year,” said Shannon Peterson, marketing director for Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska.

Peterson said people often think Girl Scouts is “all crafts and cookies,” but the program is bigger than that. All proceeds from cookie sales stay in Nebraska. Last year, more than 1.5 million boxes were sold in the state, and the program provided more than $4.5 million in funds for Nebraska Girl Scouts and troops for programming, services and community service projects.

In the past, Aubrey’s troop has used their funds to create care packages for children brought into Omaha Police custody and to give to the area's homeless. This year, Aubrey said the money will help their troop go camping, become CPR- and babysitter-certified and learn first aid skills.

The Girl Scout cookie program also aims to help girls grow in a variety of skills including budgeting and money management. Aubrey said selling cookies helps her learns how to interact with the community and grows in leadership and communication skills. Lynn said the program also helps girls break out of their comfort zones.

“You're really buying more than a box of cookies,” said Peterson. “Yes, the cookies are delicious, and people love them. But what you're really doing is supporting the girls in your community.

Nebraska’s favorite Girl Scout cookies are Thin Mints followed by Peanut Butter Patties and Caramel deLites. This year, a new Girl Scout cookie is in the lineup — Adventurefuls: a crunchy brownie cookie with a dollop of caramel in the middle, chocolate stripes on top and a hint of sea salt sprinkled on.

“They are good," Aubrey said, "they’re really good.”

Cookie sales will continue until March 20 at a variety of locations throughout the Omaha area including Walmart and Sam’s Club. Cookies cost $5 per box. You can find a troop or booth near you by visiting girlscoutsnebraska.org or by downloading the free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app and entering your zip code.