 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pacific Street restaurant reopens after renovation

  • 0

Twisted Cork Bistro is up and running again after extensive renovations.

The restaurant, in Regency Crossing near 108th and Pacific Streets, closed in 2020 during the COVID shutdown.

After the temporary closure, owners Darrell and Laura Auld decided to refresh their space over the next 27 months, creating a more modern and open dining room, among other renovations. During that time, they also opened a second restaurant, Pacific Eating House, in Sterling Ridge near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

478573 TwistedCorkBJS

Twisted Cork Bistro which offers natural food, northwest wines and handcrafted ales opened in March of 2008 located at 10730 Pacific Street in Omaha.

Twisted Cork’s basic premise remains the same, combining seafood and other Pacific Northwest products with favorite foods from the Heartland. Several menu items have been added, however, including Figgy Chicken, Hot Popovers and Apple Butter, Nebraska bison sticks and summer sausage and Scallion Pancakes with cold smoked salmon.

Hours are 4 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday. Go to twistedcorkbistro.com for a complete menu.

People are also reading…

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie talk "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert