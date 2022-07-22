Pacific Street restaurant reopens after renovation

Twisted Cork Bistro is up and running again after extensive renovations.

The restaurant, in Regency Crossing near 108th and Pacific Streets, closed in 2020 during the COVID shutdown.

After the temporary closure, owners Darrell and Laura Auld decided to refresh their space over the next 27 months, creating a more modern and open dining room, among other renovations. During that time, they also opened a second restaurant, Pacific Eating House, in Sterling Ridge near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

Twisted Cork’s basic premise remains the same, combining seafood and other Pacific Northwest products with favorite foods from the Heartland. Several menu items have been added, however, including Figgy Chicken, Hot Popovers and Apple Butter, Nebraska bison sticks and summer sausage and Scallion Pancakes with cold smoked salmon.

Hours are 4 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday. Go to twistedcorkbistro.com for a complete menu.