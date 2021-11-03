 Skip to main content
Pairing event features beer cocktails and craft wontons
062721-owh-new-Sunday2historyNeb-pic-cm015

The Kros Strain Brewery located inside Millwork Commons building located at 1229 Millwork Avenue, photographed on Wednesday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

If you’ve ever wanted to do some traveling and bar hopping, here are the cities that are best for beer lovers. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Specialty beer cocktails and craft wontons will be on the menu at Kros Strain Draft Works for one night in a couple of weeks.

“Krug, Kros and ’Tons: A Pairing Event” is set for Nov. 11 at Kros Strain’s location in Millwork Commons near the Mastercraft Building downtown.

Sara Emerton of Kros Strain and Alex Lund of the Benson bar Krug Park will create cocktails that complement the wontons made by Jon Stastny of the Wonton Jon’s food truck.

For $35, ticket holders will get three 5-ounce beer cocktails and three wontons. You can reserve a place in one of four time slots at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

062721-owh-new-Sunday2historyNeb-pic-cm014 (copy)

The Kros Strain Brewery inside Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Ave., will be the site of an event pairing beer cocktails and craft wontons on Nov. 11. Participants include Kros Strain, Krug Park and Wonton Jon’s.

It’s the first event of its kind at the new Kros Strain location.

Tickets are available in advance at eventbrite.com/e/krug-kros-tons-tickets.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

