Pairing event features beer cocktails and craft wontons

Specialty beer cocktails and craft wontons will be on the menu at Kros Strain Draft Works for one night in a couple of weeks.

“Krug, Kros and ’Tons: A Pairing Event” is set for Nov. 11 at Kros Strain’s location in Millwork Commons near the Mastercraft Building downtown.

Sara Emerton of Kros Strain and Alex Lund of the Benson bar Krug Park will create cocktails that complement the wontons made by Jon Stastny of the Wonton Jon’s food truck.

For $35, ticket holders will get three 5-ounce beer cocktails and three wontons. You can reserve a place in one of four time slots at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

It’s the first event of its kind at the new Kros Strain location.

Tickets are available in advance at eventbrite.com/e/krug-kros-tons-tickets.

